Share

The Kuala Lumpur High Court granted leave to the pro-term committee of the United Rights of the Malaysian Party or Urimai to challenge the decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs or the Registrar of Societies (ROS) to disallow the formation of the party.

The Court will fix the date for the hearing of the case soon. The granting of leave by the court is a significant step for Urimai to be successfully registered soon.

The growing popularity of Urimai as result of the support of Indians across the country is tremendous recognition.

There is nothing to stop the authorities from denying the formal recognition of Urimai.

Urimai is the only political party in the country that will fight for the rights of Indians in the country without fear or favour!

On behalf of Urimai, I thank the dedicated lawyers Siva Murugan, Shamsher Singh Thind, Gunamalar and others.

P. Ramasamy

Chairman Urimai

February 27, 2025

Subscribe Below: