For over 20 Indian families in Kampung Jawa, Batu Ampat, Klang, the future turned bleak the day their land was acquired for the West Coast Expressway (WCE) project. The Selangor state government acquired the land on behalf of the WCE to construct the highway linking Banting to Taiping.

The families, many of whom are now second- and third-generation residents, had purchased the 5-acre land back in 1968 with their meagre savings. Over the years, they developed a close-knit Indian settlement, naming it Kampung Mariamman, in honour of the local temple and community spirit. Unfortunately, this name was never officially gazetted — to this day, the authorities continue to refer to it as Kampung Jawa.

A few years ago, approximately 1.8 acres of their land was acquired for the road project. The state offered compensation of RM5 million — a figure residents vehemently contest. An independent valuation commissioned by the residents estimates their losses at RM32 million, taking into account the value of homes and decades of property development.

Not only do residents feel shortchanged, but they also face an uphill legal battle. While they have taken the matter to court to seek fair compensation, the WCE, in an unusual twist, has counter-sued — arguing that RM5 million is too much. This legal tug-of-war is still pending a court decision.

Yet instead of waiting for the courts to decide, the WCE’s contractors have moved in. On June 10, 2025, a scuffle broke out when demolition workers attempted to clear vacant buildings on the disputed land. Residents resisted, accusing the contractor of acting in bad faith while the matter is sub judice.

Kampung Jawa falls under the Kota Raja parliamentary constituency. Unfortunately, many residents say their elected representative, YB Mohamad Sabu — president of Amanah — has been notably absent. Similar frustrations are directed at PKR and DAP representatives, who were actively courting the community during the last general and state elections but are now missing in action.

The Selangor Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, has also remained silent, further fuelling claims that the state government is more interested in facilitating the highway project than defending the rights of legitimate landowners.

This is not a case of squatting or illegal occupation. These are legitimate landowners and settlers, with a documented history stretching back more than half a century. The offer of RM5 million is widely perceived as a pittance compared to the current market value of the land and properties lost.

A fair and humane resolution is possible. The WCE and Selangor state government must urgently engage in dialogue with residents. Bringing both parties to the negotiation table could lead to an amicable solution — and potentially the withdrawal of court cases. If the highway is truly a national necessity, then fairness and justice to affected communities should not be sacrificed.

What’s needed is not bulldozers, but a conversation — one that ensures progress does not come at the cost of dignity and rightful ownership.

