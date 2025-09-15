Share

PRESS STATEMENT

Establishment of the Republic of Sabah North Borneo Government-in-Exile (RSNB-GiE)

On this historic day, 13 September 2025, the Republic of Sabah North Borneo Government-in-Exile (RSNB-GiE) has been officially proclaimed in Melbourne, Australia, as the legitimate representative of the people of Sabah (North Borneo). The RSNB-GiE will take full effect from 16 September 2025, symbolising the correction of the grave injustice of 1963 when Sabah was forcefully annexed by the Federation of Malaya under the rebranded name of “Malaysia.”

This proclamation recognises that Sabah was never granted a true act of self-determination. No referendum, no democratic mandate, and no free expression of the people’s will was ever conducted. Instead, the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) was imposed under colonial manipulation and failed to meet the requirements of international law. The Manila Accord of 1963, which required the voices of the people of Sabah and Sarawak to be lawfully ascertained, was ignored.

For over six decades, Sabah has endured exploitation of its resources, marginalisation of its people, and continued neo-colonial domination disguised as federation. Today, the RSNB-GiE stands as the rightful and legitimate voice of Sabah, mandated to:

Uphold and advance the inalienable right of the people of Sabah to independence and sovereignty.

Represent Sabah internationally in diplomatic, legal, and political forums.

Advocate peacefully and lawfully for global recognition of Sabah as a free and sovereign nation.

Continue its mission until Sabah has achieved independence as a sovereign state, at which point authority will be transferred to a duly established government within Sabah.

The establishment of the RSNB-GiE marks a turning point in the history of Sabah. From 16 September 2025 onwards, this day shall no longer be called “Malaysia Day” but shall be remembered as the day when Sabahans reclaimed their rightful voice and declared that Sabah is not a colony of Malaya.

Let it be recorded in history that on this date, Sabah rose again to reclaim its dignity, its freedom, and its rightful place among the nations of the world.

“Neo-Colonisation Must End. Sabah shall be free.”

Mosses PA Ampang

President

Republic of Sabah North Borneo Government-in-Exile

Subscribe Below: