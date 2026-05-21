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Tony Pua is not the only person under investigation for a similar alleged offence. Freedom to discuss important issues of governance and potential abuse of power is being covered up by using such laws.

If there is any prosecution against Tony Pua, many interesting constitutional issues will arise.

From The Vibes;

Police begin investigation into Tony Pua over comments on monarchy

Tony Pua, in a post on Facebook, stated that Malaysia practices a Constitutional Monarchy system where the power of the Monarch is generally limited to certain aspects

POLICE have opened an investigation into former Damansara Member of Parliament, Tony Pua, following a post uploaded on Facebook that touched on the issue of the Constitutional Monarchy and the Rukun Negara.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) director, Datuk M Kumar, said his department had received 28 police reports nationwide regarding the post.

“We have started the investigation after receiving 28 police reports from all over the country.

“The investigation is being conducted under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said when contacted by Berita Harian today.

Asked whether Pua would be called, Kumar said all relevant parties would be called to assist in the investigation in the near future.

“Of course, we will call all parties involved to assist in the investigation,” he said.

Yesterday, the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, suggested that Seri Kembangan State Assemblyman (ADUN), Wong Siew Ki and former Selangor EXCO, Ronnie Liu, should be present at least once a week at Dataran Selangor to read the Rukun Negara written on the plaque there as well as respect the institution of the monarchy.

Tony Pua, in a post on Facebook, stated that Malaysia practices a Constitutional Monarchy system where the power of the Monarch is generally limited to certain aspects, including Malay customs, Islam and Constitutional functions such as the appointment of the Menteri Besar and consent to the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

The post drew criticism from several political leaders who slammed the DAP veteran’s statement. – May 20, 2026