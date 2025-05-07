Share

If the US wanted to thrust Indonesia into the strategic political orbit of China, it couldn’t have found a better way than imposing a 32 per cent tariff on imports from the archipelago.

These are well above the ten per cent baseline applied against the Republic’s near neighbours Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Australia copped ten per cent.

To appease Kadin (the Chamber of Commerce), and show that the government is already planning a fixit, Indonesia has reportedly pledged to send “a high-ranking delegation to Washington to negotiate a better deal.”

That’ll be a waste of time, airfares and hotel costs if Trump remains resolute. He also has a special anger for Indonesia, a top exporter, but a nation he’s never officially visited in either of his two presidencies.

Nineteen trips to 25 countries, including the Philippines, all avoiding this lovely land, though he apparently has a golf and residence venture in Bali.

What’s driving Trump – revenge, business or pride? Trade office data reportedly shows Washington's deficit with Jakarta last year was $7.9 billion, a 5.4 per cent increase year-on-year.

This makes the US the biggest booster for Indonesia’s surplus and a target for Trump’s wrath.

The White House said Trump is “working to level the playing field for American businesses and workers by confronting the unfair tariff disparities and non-tariff barriers imposed by other countries."

Those like Indonesia “did not agree to apply tariff rates on a reciprocal basis,” citing a 30 per cent loading on ethanol imports (made from molasses and palm-oil waste), compared to the 2.5 per cent US tariff on the same commodity.

“For generations, countries have taken advantage of the US, tariffing us at higher rates.”

Another whinge has been Indonesian protectionism through import licensing and rules forcing resource exporters to send earnings above $250,000 back to Indonesia. Jakarta bureaucrats seem to enjoy making business difficult for overseas investors.

One of the goodies exported by Indonesia has been furniture – ironic because this is a trade run in Central Java by former president Joko ‘Jokowi’ Widodo, whose son Gibran is Vice President.

Trump’s policies are hitting the pocket of a still influential retiree who needs to be respected if Washington wants to stay mates.

That’s what the Capital says it wants. Its actions semaphore a different signal: Where once the US was deeply concerned about its relationships abroad, it’s now dropping the portcullis and hiding in a fortress indifferent to the issues of Southeast Asia.

It wasn’t always thus.

Till recently it was China’s growing military influence in the region that drove US policy.

Before Trump started thrashing and bashing, former President Joe Biden tried to get Jakarta to shelter below the Stars and Stripes. No deal. Indonesia values its independence, “rowing between two reefs.”

This is a deeply embedded policy in foreign affairs dating back to 1948 and originally designed to keep Washington and Moscow away. The Communist bogey is now closer and has been getting friendly to the distress of the White House under Biden, though not – it seems – to the new incumbent.

Trump and diplomacy couldn’t sit together in an empty stadium. His aggression suggests he doesn’t care who seduces the world’s fourth most populous nation.

But Beijing does.

Last year Jokowi's successor Prabowo Subianto was given a fireside chat with Biden. Since then there’s been nothing more from the White House than texts from Trump.

Before the elections, Biden hosted Jokowi to celebrate a “new era” in the relationship between the US and Indonesia; the guest politely but repeatedly reminded his host of the rowboat analogy.

They eventually settled for a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership; such arrangements rank below bland on the diplomatic register of international deals. The show was sunk last year by domestic affairs - elections and new leaders in both nations.

Footlings haven’t bothered Beijing; Prabowo was given the red carpet by Xi Jinping even before the former general was inaugurated.

On a later visit as President, he signed for loans of $10 billion to add to the already heavy debt of $22 billion. The money is apparently for “infrastructure, green energy, digital technology, and agriculture.”

Earlier borrowings were mainly for road and rail upgrades and new transport projects like Whoosh! - the high-speed rail from Jakarta to Bandung.

The US and China have been competing for influence in the Malacca Strait chokepoint for decades.

Right now, China’s winning despite Biden’s earlier attempt to get his hands on the tiller by going to the Group of 20 summit in Bali in 2022. VP Kamala Harris also attended a regional summit in Jakarta in 2023.

Biden explained that a closer relationship could be most rewarding because “the US is a big country, and its influence on any other country is also very big.” As we all now know, it’s also malevolent.

Jokowi couldn’t be coerced to hand over the reef sailing chart: “Indonesia is always open to cooperating with any country, and not to take the side of any power, except to take the side of peace and humanity.”

Those laudable principles are fluttering into the waste bin from the shredder as Trump discards old deals and rips up hopes for stability.

There’s been media talk of reciprocity but the national Idul Fitri Islamic holiday has closed down most Indonesian agencies, so a measured response has yet to emerge.

Figures on debt to China are old; in 2022, Indonesia reportedly owed $20.2 billion and since then the figure has risen. Some economists are claiming Indonesia is already in a debt trap to China.

It’s certainly in a trade trap with the US and has yet to work out an escape other than selling more to China and further tearing the already tattered relationship with Uncle Sam.

Originally published in Indonesia Now with Duncan Graham

