While Malaysians are still getting over Eid holidays and complaining about the ‘unfairness’ of Trumps retaliatory tariffs on Malaysia, other countries are moving very quickly.

Vietnam is already on the way to Washington to negotiate. Rather than sit down and analyse the potential damage on the economy from Trump’s new tariffs, the Vietnamese are presenting counter proposals to Washington.

Vietnam Weekly has outlined the actions the Vietnamese Government is now taking.

Tuổi Trẻ reported that Deputy Prime Minister (and former Minister of Finance) Hồ Đức Phớc will visit the U.S. from April 6-14 to try and renegotiate a deal. Executives from Vietnam Airlines and VietJet will also reportedly visit New York to meet with Boeing.

Deputy Prime Minister (and former Minister of Finance) Hồ Đức Phớc is already on his way to Washington.

As noted previously, officials approved Starlink with startling speed, pledged to expedite approval of the planned US$1.5 billion Trump Organization resort/golf course project in Hưng Yên Province (with more similar projects in the pipeline), planned to cut tariffs on several U.S. import categories, and more.

I’ll quote a couple of initial reactions from sharp Vietnam-watchers on LinkedIn.

Previous podcast guest Nguyễn Khắc Giang wrote:

“For Vietnam, this is especially tough. The claimed tariff is 90%, ‘discounted’ to 46%. It’s punitive and completely detached from how bilateral trade actually works. And while this might just be a negotiation tactic, it’s so far off the mark that there’s barely a common ground to stand on. Vice PM Ho Duc Phoc will visit the U.S. next week, but dialing this down will be hard. Vietnam’s export-led economy stands to suffer. And the damage won’t stop at the border. This kind of heavy-handed approach could undo years of careful work rebuilding U.S.-Vietnam trust after decades of war. That trust can’t be rebuilt easily once it’s shaken.”

And Rich McClellan, the Tony Blair Institute’s country director, wrote more optimistically:

“If history is any guide, we should expect frantic behind-the-scenes diplomacy, a flood of delegation visits to Washington, and a flurry of exemptions, carve-outs, and last-minute reprieves. I’d wager that most of these tariffs won’t be anywhere close to these levels a month from now—and were never truly meant to be.

The truth is that nations in the region have long known about the coming tariffs from the United States. What is surprising is how unprepared many countries actually are. Malaysia has left the position of ambassador to the United States vacant, even though a crisis was on the horizon.

Malaysia is in a much more complex position than Vietnam. Malaysia has a number of non-tariff barriers and monopolies that are supposedly supporting Bumiputera business. These are blocking US companies gaining fair market access.

Trump has started a new game, its now up to Malaysia to join it and deal in very quickly.

