I am still not allowed to make political comment about Malaysia as I am still on bail over the criminal defamation case lodged by the MCMC here in Thailand. If convicted I could face a few years in jail.

So all I can offer are some lyrics.

Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall.

Humpty Dumpty had a great fall.

All the king’s horses and all the king’s men

couldn’t put Humpty together again.

Have a great Xmas and happy new year

Murray Hunter