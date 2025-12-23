Humpty Dumpty had a great fall
Seasons greetings
I am still not allowed to make political comment about Malaysia as I am still on bail over the criminal defamation case lodged by the MCMC here in Thailand. If convicted I could face a few years in jail.
So all I can offer are some lyrics.
Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall.
Humpty Dumpty had a great fall.
All the king’s horses and all the king’s men
couldn’t put Humpty together again.
Have a great Xmas and happy new year
Murray Hunter
Murray Hunter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.