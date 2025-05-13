Share

I have been informed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) that I will be charged in the Butterworth Sessions Court on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

While the details of the charges remain unclear, I understand they are likely connected to my tenure as Chairman of the Penang Hindu Endowments Board (PHEB), a position I held for 13 years.

The allegations appear to stem from a recent report lodged with the MACC, which raised issues concerning the management of Board funds—specifically those allocated for the welfare and education of the Indian community—and the acquisition of the Golden Chariot.

What is deeply ironic is that the person behind this report is none other than the current chairman of the Board, someone who has served even longer than I have.

During my leadership, this individual never raised any concerns at Board meetings. In fact, during my tenure, the Board’s finances were consistently audited by the Federal Audit Department, which never reported any discrepancies or irregularities.

Curiously, this process began only after I resigned from the DAP and all government-affiliated positions, including the Board. Shortly after my departure, the new Board leadership initiated a fresh audit, which culminated in the MACC report. It is also noteworthy that senior DAP leaders in Penang have been actively pressuring the MACC to take action, reportedly with the involvement of one or two federal ministers.

Following the investigation, several former commissioners, including myself, were called in and had our statements recorded. I fully cooperated with the MACC, providing a detailed and objective account of the Board’s operations, funding allocations, and decision-making processes. To my knowledge, no criminal wrongdoing occurred—there may have been procedural issues, but all major decisions were made transparently during monthly Board meetings.

Despite this, it appears that the MACC—an agency ultimately answerable to the Prime Minister—has chosen to proceed with charges against me. I am not aware whether others will also be charged.

I believe this is a politically motivated move, orchestrated due to my decision to leave the DAP and my increasingly vocal criticism of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the Madani government. I have consistently spoken out against Anwar’s failure to uphold the ideals of the reformasi movement and his questionable practice of promoting family members, particularly his daughter Nurul Izzah. My articles and public commentary have challenged the government’s failure to address the plight of the Indian community and have exposed the duplicity in Anwar’s leadership.

My open support for opposition parties in recent by-elections has also been well-documented. The declining support for the PH-led coalition among Malays, Chinese, and Indians is a clear signal that the rakyat is dissatisfied. The government’s fear of my influence—especially within the Indian community—may have led to this attempt to silence me through manufactured charges.

This is nothing short of political persecution. I am prepared to fight these charges vigorously. I will not be intimidated by attempts to use government institutions as tools of political vengeance.

Let it be known: I am ready to stand my ground and defend myself, not just in court, but in the court of public opinion. The truth will prevail.

Your donations are vital to keep some independent voices alive.

Just click here or goto https://buymeacoffee.com/murrayhunter

Subscribe Below: