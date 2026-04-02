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PRESS STATEMENT

BORNEO’S PLIGHT IN MALAYSIA FOUNDATION (BoPiMaFo)

1 April 2026

IC IS NOT INNOCENCE — JEFFERY NOR MUST STOP MISLEADING SABAHANS

Borneo’s Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo) strongly rebukes the statement by Jeffery Nor Mohamed claiming that the majority of Pulau Gaya residents are “locals” because they possess identification cards (ICs).

Let us be absolutely clear:

This is not clarification.

This is dangerous misrepresentation.

1. AN IC DOES NOT AUTOMATICALLY MEAN LAWFUL CITIZENSHIP

To suggest that possession of an IC proves legitimacy is to fundamentally mislead the public.

An IC is merely:

a document of registration

an administrative outcome

It is not conclusive proof that citizenship was lawfully granted.

The real and unavoidable question is:

How were those ICs obtained?

If obtained through unlawful or irregular processes — then the IC itself is compromised.

2. PROJECT IC DESTROYS THIS ENTIRE ARGUMENT

Sabah has lived through one of the most serious constitutional and demographic scandals in Malaysian history — widely known as Project IC.

The Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) has already exposed:

systemic irregularities in the issuance of citizenship documents

politically motivated naturalisation processes

the existence of individuals granted ICs without proper legal qualification

In this context, to claim:

“They have ICs, therefore they are locals”

is not analysis.

It is willful blindness.

3. EVEN THE STATEMENT ITSELF ADMITS ILLEGAL PRESENCE

The same narrative acknowledges that there are still undocumented individuals in Pulau Gaya.

This creates a direct contradiction:

If undocumented persons still exist → enforcement has failed

If IC holders exist → their legitimacy must be scrutinised

You cannot:

admit the presence of illegality

and simultaneously declare the situation resolved

This is not logic.

This is damage control disguised as reassurance.

4. THIS IS NOT ABOUT NUMBERS — THIS IS ABOUT LEGITIMACY

BoPiMaFo rejects the attempt to reduce this issue into a numbers game.

This is not about:

majority vs minority

locals vs PTI

This is about a far more serious question:

Who are lawfully entitled citizens — and who were regularised through unlawful means?

Until that question is answered transparently, any claim of “majority locals” is premature and misleading.

5. SABAHANS DEMAND TRUTH — NOT STATISTICAL COMFORT STORIES

Sabahans are not naïve.

We understand the difference between:

legal citizenship

and administratively granted identity

We demand:

a full audit of citizenship records in Sabah

transparency in the issuance of ICs

full and uncompromising implementation of the RCI recommendations

6. STOP SANITISING A STRUCTURAL INJUSTICE

BoPiMaFo warns that statements such as those made by Jeffery Nor Mohamed risk normalising a long-standing structural injustice.

Let us state this without ambiguity:

An illegally issued IC does not convert an illegal immigrant into a lawful citizen.

It merely institutionalises the illegality.

CONCLUSION: SABAH WILL NOT BE SILENCED BY MISLEADING NARRATIVES

This is not a matter that can be resolved through public relations statements.

This is a constitutional issue.

A governance issue.

A matter of justice for Sabah.

BoPiMaFo calls on all authorities and public officials:

Stop reducing a serious structural problem into simplistic narratives.

Stop misleading the public.

Start addressing the truth.

Because Sabahans are no longer asking:

“How many have ICs?”

Sabahans are asking:

“Which of those ICs are lawful?”

Daniel John Jambun

Borneo’s Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo)