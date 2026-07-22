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“You will own nothing and be happy” -WEF Davos 2016

With government intent to close the Network School at Forest City in Johor, closing down the Malaysia Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (MYCentre4IR) must also be considered.

The MYCentre4IR is a joint venture between the Malaysian government and the World Economic Forum (WEF) based in Davos, Switzerland. The WEF is active on working on corporate governance models, where democratically elected government bodies give way to private corporations to undertake more direct civil governance.

Malaysia is already seeing the beginnings of SMART cities which will eventually monitor citizen movement from place to place, resembling 15-minute cities in Europe.

The ideology of MYCentre4IR may not be suitable in a developing country, where the much of the population exists in a middleclass trap. Implementing Industry 4.0 on a grand scale is going to increase citizen unemployment, which is already being hurt by the entry of AI in workplaces.

With foreign workers doing the 3D (Dirty, Dangerous, and Difficult) work, and many corporations undertaking the implementation of AI and Industry 4.0, much of Malaysia’s middle class will become jobless and rely on government assistance just to survive. Unlike Europe, minimum income safety nets have not been introduced into Malaysia, and are unlikely too, with growing public debt.

Another issue promoted by the WEF is a “zero carbon” future supported by the notion of climate change and global warming, without any solid scientific basis. There is no real proof of what the “zero carbon” ideology is based upon has any scientific basis. Malaysia is now being flooded with solar farms, which are damaging local environments and making poor financial returns.

As a consequence, ‘low carbon’ agricultural policies just don’t make sense. Malaysia requires specific agricultural practices which can be sustainable that are suitable for the nations, climate, geography, and culture.

“ESG” ideology within construction and inside corporations also has little scientific basis. They just increase costs and create an ‘accreditation’ racket that benefits selected consultants, which are all headquartered offshore.

Such policies and more described above have little place in Malaysia, and become a smokescreen for neo-colonialism. Malaysian government is listening too much to WEF based consultancies, which are based upon alien ideologies to Malaysia.

WEF consultancy coupled with so many of Malaysian politicians and corporate members now card-carrying members of the WEF is dangerous. Malaysia is a sovereign state which the WEF influence potentially undermines independence.

There would be outrage if many of Malaysian politicians and corporate members were members of the Communist or Nazi parties, but not the WEF.

The WEF now has too much influence in Malaysia where GLCs control over 60% of the national Bursa. Malaysia should be freeing markets up rather than becoming more totalitarian with new digital identification schemes being created that are owned and run by corporations. Citizen data is now becoming a commodity that is being bought and sold by the elites.

If Malaysians are worried about Balaji Srinivasan creating some new sovereign fantasy-land. Then Malaysians should be concerned with strongly Zionist influenced organizations that are closely connected with the WEF controlling national assets.

Next time you vote, ask the candidates for their and their party’s stand on the WEF in Malaysia.

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