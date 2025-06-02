Share

It is disingenuous for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s aides to claim that posing eight constitutional questions to the Federal Court wasn’t an attempt to seek immunity.

Anwar is currently being sued by his former aide Yusoff Rawther over allegations of sexual misconduct. Coincidentally—or perhaps conveniently—Yusoff now faces charges involving an imitation pistol and drugs, which appear suspiciously timed.

As PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan has rightly pointed out, Anwar, as a public servant, is not entitled to the constitutional immunity reserved for royalty. So why is his legal team raising these questions? Is this a tactical move to derail the civil suit and avoid the political fallout?

If Anwar believes the suit is baseless, then the straightforward legal route would be to file a motion to strike it out. The precedent is clear—former Prime Minister Najib Razak was denied immunity. So what makes Anwar think the court would treat him differently?

Clearly, the allegations by Yusoff weigh on Anwar. If they are truly frivolous or malicious, there are legitimate legal avenues to dispose of them. The current approach suggests otherwise.

The timing is even more curious when viewed alongside internal PKR politics. The recent ousting of Rafizi Ramli and the rise of Anwar’s daughter, Nurul Izzah, raises questions of nepotism. Was this a strategic consolidation of power amid growing pressure from the lawsuit?

Whether Yusoff’s case poses a real threat to Anwar’s premiership remains uncertain. But the optics of seeking immunity, reshuffling party leadership, and keeping family close in key positions doesn’t inspire confidence. Change in leadership should not be driven by familial interests—but by principle and merit.

