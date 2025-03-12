Share

India’s New Education Policy (2020) introduces a three-language formula that, at first glance, appears reasonable and well-intentioned.

However, a closer examination of its implications—especially in light of India’s history of linguistic conflicts—reveals the central government’s underlying motive: the gradual marginalization of regional languages, particularly Tamil.

The policy mandates the inclusion of Hindi, English, and one regional language in the education system.

While seemingly neutral, this framework effectively reinforces Hindi’s dominance at the expense of non-Hindi languages.

Tamil, a language with deep civilisational roots, stands as the primary bulwark against the widespread imposition of Hindi.

Historical context: The Tamil resistance

India has long witnessed tensions over language policy, with Tamil Nadu being at the forefront of opposition to Hindi imposition.

The anti-Hindi agitations of the 1960s, spearheaded by Dravidian political parties, saw widespread protests, including violent demonstrations and the torching of buses.

These struggles were not merely political resistance but a passionate defense of Tamil’s identity, heritage, and historical significance.

Successive governments in New Delhi have, overtly or covertly, attempted to undermine Tamil’s status.

The introduction of the three-language policy is not just an administrative decision—it is a continuation of this historical trend.

Tamil: A language beyond religion classification

Tamil is not just another regional language; it is one of the world’s oldest living languages, with roots tracing back to the Indus Valley Civilization.

It predates Sanskrit and the evolution of Hindi, making it a civilisational language rather than a mere regional dialect.

The attempt to equate Tamil with other regional languages under the three-language formula is a deliberate act of dilution.

Just because those in power in India are predominantly Hindi-speaking does not give them the right to impose their language on Tamil Nadu.

Tamil is far too rich, complex, and historically significant to be reduced to a secondary status under an official policy that prioritizes Hindi.

A widening north-south divide

Rather than fostering national unity, the three-language policy risks deepening the North-South divide.

Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed such impositions, and this policy will only strengthen the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and other regional parties that champion Tamil linguistic identity.

The central government, irrespective of which party is in power, seems to have ignored the painful lessons of the past.

A call for new approach

The three-language policy is destined to fail. Instead of enforcing a flawed framework that breeds resentment, the central government must adopt a more inclusive approach—one that grants Tamil the strategic and civilisational dignity it deserves.

If New Delhi continues to disregard the aspirations of Tamil speakers, the resistance will only grow stronger, further solidifying Tamil Nadu’s defiance against linguistic imposition.

— P. Ramasamy

Chairman, Urimai

March 12, 2025

