How to avoid bad news? Kill the messenger

Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more

No country is more important to Australia than Indonesia - Paul Keating

How to avoid bad news? Kill the messenger

Duncan Graham

Share

INDONESIA’S BIG BROTHER CRACKS DOWN: 1984 GETS CLOSER Duncan Graham

Australian media exposure of gross safety and pollution scandals at nickel mines on Sulawesi Island has forced the Indonesian government to act.

Our big neighbour is supposedly a democracy, so the response should mean launching an inquiry, sacking executives and forcing the Chinese smelter operators to protect the nation’s land and the lives of its citizens.

Instead, President Prabowo Subianto, a disgraced former general with an alleged human rights record. has resorted to the autocrat’s solution: Kill the messenger.

Foreign journos and academics will have to be authorised and monitored to work in the Republic, making free movement and inquiry almost impossible. Government-approved lackeys will get access to stories – provided they avoid criticising Jakarta.

This month an Australian TV doco The Great EV Con about Morowali Industrial Park, showed that foreign companies mining and processing minerals for electric vehicles pay little heed to workers’ safety and poisoning the rivers and forests.

Its shaming Indonesia, a country proving profit matters more than people.

Sulawesi supplies 70 per cent of the world’s nickel and is a major contributor to the Indonesian economy. But it’s also one of the most dangerous and filthy industrial sites in a country where such issues barely register in the media. Pollutants are tipped into rivers, and employees die dreadfully in preventable accidents.

In late 2023 an explosion at a Chinese-run smelter killed 21men and injured 38 others.

Last year Jakarta-based Australian correspondent Amanda Hodge wrote: Inside Indonesia's 21st-century version of England's 'dark satanic mills: “It's the place EV buyers don't see. An Indonesian fishing village transformed into an industrial epicentre designed to underpin the world's electric vehicle sector.”

The coverage continued stirring the conscience of overseas consumers and giving Indonesia a bad name. The Great EV Con had presenter Liam Bartlett asserting:

“Anyone who genuinely cares for the future of the planet would be horrified by the damage that is being done by our northern neighbour, Indonesia, with the financial backing of China.”

Australian Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek broke a political rule that ministers go soft on allies’ domestic issues. She publicly admitted that the conditions in Indonesia's nickel mines were “truly shocking” and claimed the government agreed better international standards were needed.

Australia’s mining industry has been brutally hurt by the Indonesian smelters disregard for costly cautions. Green Nickel plants that follow responsible environmental practices have shut and thousands have lost their jobs because Indonesian Dirty Nickel is much cheaper.

World prices surge and slump. They're now around $16,000 a tonne; in March 2022 they hit more than $100,000.

The “kill the messenger” technique now wielded by Prabowo pre-dates Christianity. It deflects blame but also damages the accuser.

News of Roman general Lucullus’ advances so upset King Tigranes of Armenia that he had the messenger beheaded; that also cut off further information. So he lost the war through a lack of intelligence.

The despot’s blame response thrives in Trump’s White House where critics retain their heads though not their jobs.

It’s unlikely Prabowo is a Greek classicist; he prefers contemporary works like the Art of Propaganda that he and his colleagues “study”. George Orwell seems to be another favourite as Prabowo is pinching ideas from his imagined authoritarian world of Oceania; ironical because the English writer hated totalitarianism.

Yet to come is the Ministry of Truth, but in the meantime Prabowo has by-passed the Parliament to give the police what one commentator is condensing as “sweeping powers to monitor foreigners, focusing on journalists and researchers through certificates, data collection, and vague prohibitions.”

Local media workers are being seduced with 1,000 new homes on subsidised loans, a Prabowo idea to “support journalists in their work.” The Minister responsible reportedly said the scheme would not affect press freedom.

The bans are a logical extension of Prabowo’s paranoia and moves against democracy and accountability. He’s following Donald Trump’s plans to defund public broadcasters and ban Associated Press from the White House media pool.

Commented ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights:

“By granting police the power to decide who can report and under what conditions, the Indonesian government is undermining media independence and silencing critical voices.

“This regulation opens the door for arbitrary denials, harassment, and even deportation of journalists, creating an atmosphere of fear that weakens journalistic integrity.”

The 80-page Police Regulation 3 of 2025 is already in place, meaning it applies to hacks and academic researchers legitimately in the country.

The alleged purpose of the Prabowo law is “to maintain public order and security, uphold the law, and provide protection and services to foreign nationals.” Few professionals in the news biz buy that reasoning.

“Foreign journalists” must now obtain clearance before reporting and letters of authorisation. Commented one media outlet: “The chilling effect will push reporters toward self-censorship, ultimately eroding investigative journalism and limiting scrutiny of political and human rights issues in Indonesia.

“If such restrictions are normalized, local journalists could be next, accelerating the decline of media freedom in the country.”

That’s happening already.

The Alliance of Independent Journalists reported 89 attacks in 2023. Most were against reporters investigating accountability and corruption.

This year Tempo weekly podcaster Francisca Rosana got a parcel of a pig’s head and headless rats at her office. Swine are considered unclean in Islam and it’s been assumed the package was meant to intimidate and stop her critical reporting.

A spokesman for the President was more amused than worried – he suggested the journalist cook the head before claiming the incident had been reported to the police – the authority implementing the crackdown.

The regulation for monitoring foreigners leaves definitions up to the cops, such as in “certain (unspecified) locations”. "Administrative supervision" apparently means police certificates for journalists and researchers beyond visa requirements.

Hotels and losmen (guest houses) must hand over foreigners' personal data to the police who’ll collect passport details and "other information".

Legal Aid Foundation chair Muhammad Isnur reportedly responded:

"This is clearly part of a spirit to close the door to information. To close off the participation of international journalists in covering Indonesia. So this is truly a threat to democracy."

Reporters Without Borders' 2024 World Press Freedom Index, ranks Indonesia at III out of 180 countries surveyed, dropping three places since 2023.

Anita Wahid, 47, an Indonesian PhD student at the ANU has recorded 87 cases of violence against journalists in 2023; only accused faced court.

She’s the daughter of the Republic’s fourth president Abdurrahman ‘Gus Dur’ Wahid. Like her late Dad, she's an outspoken human rights activist:

“Journalists who were targeted largely reported on issues of public accountability, corruption, social and criminal issues, and environmental issues.

“The attacks included verbal and physical threats (including torture, confinement and kidnappings), gender-based sexual harassment and assaults, terror and intimidation.”

Before the new rules the US NGO Scholars at Risk had warned of working in the archipelago.

Orwell’s 1984 everyman hero Winston Smith would have no trouble recognising Big Brother in Indonesia 2025.

First published in Michael West Media 13 April 2025:https://michaelwest.com.au/indonesia-foreign-media-crackdown-post-channel-7-ev-hit/

Subscribe Below: