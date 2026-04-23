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Inspired by the Iranian government imposing a toll on the Strait of Hormuz, an Indonesian finance official Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa said that Indonesia is considering implementing a levy or toll on commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Malacca. This proposal is driven by a desire to turn one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, which connects the Indian and Pacific Oceans, into a new source of state revenue, according to Indonesian officials. This rationale is part of a broader direction of maximizing Indonesia’s strategic position as a key player in the region, moving away from being in the position as a ‘peripheral nation’.

ASEAN has considered the Strait of Malacca is considered an international waterway. The UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) guarantees the right of transit passage, and there is no established history of mandatory tolls on natural international straits, according to reports.

Singapore has rejected the idea and the Malaysian foreign minister Mohamad Hasan said that no unilateral decisions can be made regarding the Strait of Malacca, stressing Asean’s consensus-based approach in maintaining maritime security in the vital waterway. Mat Hasan further elaborated that Malaysia, together with Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand, shares a “watertight understanding” and conducts joint patrols to ensure safe passage through the strait, which is one of the busiest shipping routes in the world.

The Strait of Melaka handles approximately 25 percent of world trade and a major share of East Asia’s oil and gas imports. It’s a strategy seaway to China.

This comes at a time when the Indonesian armed forces are been quickly developed with a focus on maritime capabilities, which has included securing the coastline along the Strait of Malacca. This includes submarines, frigates, corvettes, patrol vessels, and domestically developed uncrewed submarines.

Much is being made of the recent Major Defense Cooperation Partnership signed between Indonesia and the United States on April 13. This will allow US military directly into the Strait of Malacca, with blanket overflight clearance across Indonesia.

As ASEAN has for decades been based on consensus, Indonesian approaches to the region have been going against this basic tenant. There is concern that Indonesia is turning ASEAN into a fortified zone.

China will be expected to increase surveillance on the Strait of Malacca in accordance with the changes described above. US buildup aligns with regional trends with the Philippines, Vietnam also modernizing amid South China Sea disputes.

After viewing the events of the Arabian Gulf and what is happening to gulf nations currently, any US build-up within the ASEAN region is only headed towards increased regional military tensions. In addition, this move can clearly be seen as a weakening of ASEAN, which is already under stress.

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