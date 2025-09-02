Murray Hunter

Denzel Koh
9h

As more nations pivot towards multipolar bloc, US deep states go into overdrive mode to create chaos by instigating more Hong Kong like protests to derail such moves.

Sure corruption is rampant but ruling governments must all clean up their acts and act proactively for their nations. The status quo legacy of past atrocious colonisation and pillages, has to give way to a better model in multipolar bloc that’s evident for a more peaceful and prosperous world.

Gopal Raj Kumar
10h

Indonesian lawmakers are discovering the need to distance themselves from the US and countries like Australia and social media and the Regime Changers fuded by the West calling theselves NGO's.

If this continues, the army will come in and there will be the end of that brief sojourn with "democracy" . If Malaysia had rid itself of its NGO's the country would have been a million times better off.

