Share

Comment: With a distinct Indonesian military build-up along the Indo-Malaysian border in Kalimantan and the maritime forces build-up in the Straits of Makassar, its very important to understand the Indonesian side of the argument. This essay by Simon Hutagulung lays out in some detail the important issues. The Ambalat issue is complex and will not be solved through any quick whistlestop visits. Indonesia is much firmer on this issue than is made out in the local Malaysian media.

Introduction

The Ambalat Block in the Sulawesi Sea remains a disputed maritime area between Indonesia and Malaysia because of their conflicting territorial claims, which stem from sovereignty and the believed oil reserves underneath the seabed. The recent Malaysian declaration to replace “Ambalat” with “Laut Sulawesi” has created opposition from Indonesia because the country interprets this as a move to diminish its territorial sovereignty. The fundamental basis of Indonesia’s stance on this matter stems from its archipelagic sovereignty, which is established through the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The idea of a joint development scheme fails as a fundamental principle because it would force Indonesia to surrender a portion of its sovereign rights. Indonesia should maintain its aggressive stance to establish legal and historical claims by using diplomatic power and naval presence to protect national boundaries and reserve resources exclusively for Indonesian citizens. This evaluation explores Indonesia’s position by studying its legal foundation together with diplomatic obstacles and domestic feelings, while explaining why joint development proposals represent a dangerous and improper direction.

The Legal Cornerstone: UNCLOS and Archipelagic Sovereignty

The 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) stands as the fundamental legal instrument that establishes maritime boundary rules. As the creator of the archipelagic state concept and UNCLOS signatory, Indonesia asserts full sovereignty over the Ambalat Block territory. The “archipelagic state” doctrine emerged as a significant diplomatic achievement for Indonesia because it enables island nations to establish straight baselines between their outermost island extremities. According to this principle, states have complete sovereignty over waters enclosed by archipelagic baselines, which function similarly to internal waters. The legal basis for Indonesia’s claim stems from Article 47 of UNCLOS, which defines this principle.

The Ambalat dispute resolution depends heavily on this doctrine. Indonesia asserts its claim to the Ambalat Block through its method of drawing baselines from its Celebes Sea islands, which results in the block being part of its territorial waters and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). Historical agreements between Indonesia and Malaysia from 1969, together with past administrative control over Sebatik and Nunukan islands, support the legal position of Indonesia.

Malaysia bases its territorial claim on the 1979 New Map, which defines continental shelf areas that overlap with Indonesia’s established boundaries. Malaysia adopts UNCLOS, yet its understanding varies from Indonesia, particularly regarding the 2002 ICJ decision on the Sipadan and Ligitan islands. The ICJ decision awarding Malaysia sovereignty of the islands leads Malaysia to believe it should draw baselines that reach into the Ambalat region. Indonesia insists the ICJ ruling focused exclusively on island sovereignty without changing any established maritime boundaries, thus creating a fundamental dispute point. Indonesian legal professionals maintain that the ICJ decision failed to confer Malaysia any authority to create a new maritime boundary that would invade Indonesia’s UNCLOS-established claims. The legal dispute involves more than a simple national confrontation because it depends on how different nations interpret international law alongside their historical territorial claims and the essential ICJ ruling.

The Fallacy of “Joint Development”: A Compromise of Sovereignty

A “joint development scheme” contradicts Indonesia’s complete territorial sovereignty over the Ambalat Block. Accepting such a proposal implies Malaysia possesses valid territorial rights, which Indonesia refuses to recognise. The execution of joint development agreements requires both parties to split their resources and revenue, which would transform parts of Indonesian sovereign territory into an economic sharing zone. Such an agreement would establish harmful principles which oppose the legal boundaries Indonesia worked to establish through UNCLOS. The agreement would result in an implicit surrender of sovereignty rights despite its description as a short-term solution for legal problem resolution. Such a plan would establish a dangerous legal standard that could reduce Indonesia’s power in current maritime disputes.

A joint development scheme would damage the national interests of Indonesia because of its betrayal of sovereignty. The Ambalat Block contains substantial oil and gas reserves according to estimates, which range from 1 billion barrels of oil to 40 trillion cubic feet of gas. The reserves represent substantial future income, which maintains Indonesia’s energy security while driving national economic growth. According to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the Ambalat Block could produce 30,000–40,000 barrels of oil each day during its projected 30-year operational period. The nation would lose control of its valuable assets and its strategic energy plans when it distributes these resources between countries. The case of Natuna Islands gas reserves shows that Indonesia maintains complete control over its resources while China claims extensive territory through its “nine-dash line.” The defence of national resources and sovereignty must remain absolute according to this established precedent.

The Problems and Challenges: Diplomacy vs. Firmness

Multiple internal and external obstacles confront Indonesia’s position regarding the Ambalat dispute. The Ambalat dispute stands as a powerful national symbol which represents both sovereignty and national pride for Indonesia. The general population, together with numerous political figures, view any invasion of Indonesian territory as an unacceptable offence. Media outlets frequently generate nationalist emotions through their coverage of previous naval conflicts and military operations that received extensive media attention. Indonesian naval vessels during the 2005 and 2009 naval standoffs came close to opening fire on Malaysian ships, which triggered widespread nationalistic responses across the country.

The government faces a sensitive situation because it needs to show strength and unwavering commitment toward national interests, but also needs to handle regional diplomatic matters with care. The government under President Prabowo Subianto must resist domestic pressure for flexibility by upholding a strong stance on territorial claims, just like previous administrations did. The democratic nature of the system makes it difficult for the government to navigate foreign policy because public opinions, along with media influence, strongly affect policy decisions.

Furthermore, the economic stakes are enormous. The Ambalat Block contains enormous future economic potential because it holds large oil and gas deposits that both countries can exploit. The prolonged dispute creates economic difficulties for both countries because they cannot explore or develop their shared resources. Indonesia must discover methods to access its economic potential while maintaining full control over its sovereignty. Unilateral exploration and development of the area remain the only viable solution for Indonesia because it needs to assert its legal rights to the area and defend its interests.

The joint development plan represents a dangerous mistake which would reduce Indonesia’s strength while allowing future territorial encroachments. The problem becomes more complex because Indonesia grants exploration rights to ENI and Chevron, while Malaysia grants exploration rights to Shell through their overlapping concessions, which creates an urgent need for a definitive resolution.

A Strategic Path Forward: Uncompromising Sovereignty and Diplomatic Pressure

The current joint development scheme contains fundamental flaws which force Indonesia to adopt a stronger position based on uncompromising sovereignty. The forthcoming strategy needs to construct its foundation through these essential elements:

1. Reinforced Legal and Diplomatic Pressure: The government must maintain maximum use of UNCLOS while making a solid, unified legal argument throughout all international and bilateral discussions. Indonesia must officially disapprove the term ‘Laut Sulawesi’ while maintaining ‘Ambalat’ as its territorial name to assert its sovereignty. A strong diplomatic approach serves as a vital tool for Malaysia to prevent it from losing the rhetorical battle. The foreign ministry needs to maintain constant public statements which demonstrate Indonesia’s position through extensive legal documentation and historical evidence.

2. Increased Naval Presence: A strong Indonesian naval force must stay present in the Ambalat region to support its legal claims. The naval deployment functions as a necessary protective measure to defend territorial boundaries while establishing clear boundaries for illegal intrusions. National security relies heavily on the naval operations performed by Indonesia to demonstrate its determination to defend its sovereignty. National security depends on these naval operations as they prove Indonesia’s commitment to its territorial defence. Naval assets deployed in the area help Indonesia enforce its territorial claims while protecting its business operations in the region.

3. Unilateral Resource Development: The government should implement exploration and exploitation operations of Ambalat Block resources through Pertamina and other state-owned enterprises. By controlling the area through its state-owned enterprises, Indonesia would demonstrate its definitive ownership of the territory. The government needs to provide complete backing and defensive measures to these operations so essential resources can develop without outside interference. The unilateral action establishes absolute sovereignty over Indonesia by converting legal claims into tangible possession.

Conclusion: A Balancing Act of Principle and Resolve

The Indonesian stance toward the Ambalat dispute represents a delicate strategic operation that maintains both fundamental principles and determined actions. The core foundation of Indonesia rests in its absolute defence of sovereignty that UNCLOS recognises through its archipelagic state designation. The legal structure behind its claim offers Indonesia a strong foundation which cannot be negotiated. The acceptance of a joint development scheme would undermine both the sovereignty principle and strategic security because it would lead to a weaker position for Indonesia in the long run.

The resolution demands that Indonesia intensify its legal assertions and boost its military deployment, and conduct resource extraction independently. Through absolute sovereignty defence Indonesia will protect its territorial integrity and achieve prosperity for its citizens. Maintaining complete dedication to its principles stands as the only practical solution to achieve both sovereignty and security in the future. The dispute demonstrates how international law interacts with national pride and economic interests in a region where maritime boundaries create enduring disputes. The successful defence of its Ambalat claims by Indonesia will both secure its future and establish guidelines for nations to resolve territorial disputes while protecting their core identity and legal rights.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own.

References

Yuniar, R. W. (2025, July 2). With the Ambalat pact, Indonesia and Malaysia seek to bridge territorial differences. South China Morning Post.

Indonesia, Malaysia to cooperate on Ambalat sea block despite dispute. (2025, June 27). ANTARA News.

Pertamina ‘ready’ to tap disputed Ambalat block, awaits greenlight. (2025, July 31). The Jakarta Post.

Originally published in the Eurasia Review September 7, 2025.

Simon Hutagalung

Simon Hutagalung is a retired diplomat from the Indonesian Foreign Ministry and received his master's degree in political science and comparative politics from the City University of New York. The opinions expressed in his articles are his own.

Subscribe Below: