Author and Researcher Murray Hunter in conversation with plastic surgeon and host of HEARTtalk Dr Charles Lee. Murray shares his journey, passion and mission as a writer, incisive thinker and innovator of creative minds in entrepreneurial leadership and the future of geopolitical organizations in the Asia-Pacific region. Murray has most of his writings on Substack.

Please visit: https://substack.com/@murrayhunter

Show Notes:

02:04 Welcome to HEARTtalk

02:30 Opening Statement by Dr Charles Lee

03:00 Introduction to Murray Hunter

04:46 The Glory Days of Australianism -1945, 1960's, 1980's

09:00 The Era of Asiaweek Journalism: Focusing on 'Asia through Asian Eyes'

10:20 The Spirit of Democracy - What is Democracy?

12:30 The Crisis of Information Today - Censorship vs Truth

14:40 The Role of ASEAN in the Geo-Politics of the Asia Pacific region

17:00 Entrepreneurship - Major driver of Asia's Economy

20:00 Creativity and Innovation in Nation-Building

25:45 The Generational Concept of Hope & Lack of Visionary Leadership

28:18 Shared Prosperity Vision - A Myth or Futile Thinking or Both?

32:45 Indonesia's Nusantara - A Spearhead for Development in Sabah

37:29 China - Friend or Foe, Risks or Opportunities

