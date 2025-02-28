Author and Researcher Murray Hunter in conversation with plastic surgeon and host of HEARTtalk Dr Charles Lee. Murray shares his journey, passion and mission as a writer, incisive thinker and innovator of creative minds in entrepreneurial leadership and the future of geopolitical organizations in the Asia-Pacific region. Murray has most of his writings on Substack.
Show Notes:
02:04 Welcome to HEARTtalk
02:30 Opening Statement by Dr Charles Lee
03:00 Introduction to Murray Hunter
04:46 The Glory Days of Australianism -1945, 1960's, 1980's
09:00 The Era of Asiaweek Journalism: Focusing on 'Asia through Asian Eyes'
10:20 The Spirit of Democracy - What is Democracy?
12:30 The Crisis of Information Today - Censorship vs Truth
14:40 The Role of ASEAN in the Geo-Politics of the Asia Pacific region
17:00 Entrepreneurship - Major driver of Asia's Economy
20:00 Creativity and Innovation in Nation-Building
25:45 The Generational Concept of Hope & Lack of Visionary Leadership
28:18 Shared Prosperity Vision - A Myth or Futile Thinking or Both?
32:45 Indonesia's Nusantara - A Spearhead for Development in Sabah
37:29 China - Friend or Foe, Risks or Opportunities
