Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim who is ASEAN’s rotating chair this year has confirmed to the national parliament last week that US President Trump has accepted his invitation to attend the 47th ASEAN Summit in October.

We really need a reality check here. Isn’t it Trump who is facilitating the Israeli’s actions of starving out Palestinians from Gaza. Gazans are dying in a deliberate plan to rid Gaza of Palestinians. Israeli prime minister Netanyahu is doing this with express approval of Donald Trump.

Even conservative geopolitical commentators like Scott Ritter and Judge Napolitano are calling Trump “Genocide Don”. Why is Anwar Ibrahim rewarding Trump?

Why is there no outrage? Palestinian flags are flying all over Malaysia today. There was just protest against Israel’s genocide in Gaza in KL and Trump the facilitator of starvation in Gaza is being laid out the red carpet.

There is a blockade of all food and aid going into Gaza. Israel is now negotiating with South Sudan to move out Gazans, so Gaza is empty for Israeli development. Trump has signed up for this development.

If you are not angered by Gazans being starved, on Trump’s orders, then maybe you are angry over Iran bombed by both the US and Israel without any provocation.

The person who gave the order to bomb Iran and facilitate Israel’s attack is now coming to KL at Anwar’s invitation. Iran did not attack Israel and certainly did not attack the United States.

What sort of moral stand is Malaysia now taking? Malaysians can play war, dressed up like Palestinians in schools. Now it just looks like a façade.

As Tan Sri Tommy Thomas recently wrote in Malaysiakini “Malaysia cannot express solidarity with the Palestinians while welcoming in Kuala Lumpur the US president who supplied the arms and military hardware used to bomb Gaza into the Dark Ages”.

