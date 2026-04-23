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As there are ominous signs that US-Israeli aggression against Iran will once again revert to kinetic warfare, Iranian spokesmen have repeatedly said that they still have new and more powerful weapons in reserve.

Back in March, the IRGC spokesman Ali Mohammad Naeini outlined that Iran is using its older missiles and drones, as the nation is prepared for a six-month long war with the United States and Israel. Iranian’s defense ministry spokesman Reza Talaei-Nik with a long war expected against the US and Israel, Iran has not yet deployed its most advanced weapons and equipment.

Talk coming from Iran is not just about newer generations of existing weapons, but new weapons that haven’t yet been seen yet.

One of these systems is a range of new electromagnetic pulse (EMP) weapon systems, which include cluster-bombs that fit on existing Iranian missile systems. Such systems are able to disable US military command communications, radar systems, and industrial infrastructure within Israel and the gulf states. These systems can also disable modern US military equipment including the F-35A fighter jets.

Iran has been researching and developing such weapons for decades, and is a leading scientific research nation in the field. An interview with Mohammad-Hossein Azimi, secretary-general of the Islamic Iran Front in 2025 claimed that EMP missiles capable of disabling electrical devices over a 200km radius are already in reserve. In 2024, it was alleged that the IRGC has supplied Hezbollah forces in Lebanon with missiles carrying EMP warheads to disrupt Israeli radars, communications, and power grids.

These systems have been developed indigenously at Islam Azad University, with assistance from allies including China and North Korea. Iran has been colluding with North Korea on weapon design and development for years now. Iran has developed both tactical EMP weapons that can take out enemy aircraft and missiles and strategic weapons that could destroy enemy command and control and industry. Iran may utilize such weapons along-side carbon fibre bombs to takeout electrical infrastructure, should there be a need.

Gulf power plants, water-desalination facilities which are absolutely necessary for continued human habitation, and AI infrastructure in the UAE Saudi Arabia and Qatar would be potential targets alongside US military facilities. EMP weapons could bring Israeli industry and military to a standstill.

A major potential use for EMP weapons would be to prevent any nuclear attack upon Iran. Although EMP weapons would not render useless the nuclear weapons themselves, it would render useless most of the delivery systems. With rumors circulating in western independent media that US president Trump wants to contemplate the use of nuclear weapons and the Israelis have them at the ready, EMP weapons are potentially a major Iranian protection against nuclear attack.

This is very important to Iranian miliary strategy. Any conventional attack upon Israel or US military forces would be seen as Iranian aggression. Iran has to date only acted in retaliation to attacks. Any US or Israeli nuclear attack would most probably be pre-emptive, so an EMP defense system makes sense within Iran’s strategy.

One could not discount the possibility that Iran has potential to deliver EMP weapons to US continental targets with the HWASONG-18 ICBMs it has within its arsenal. Such a non-nuclear US continental attack would bring the Iranian war to US soil in a devastating manner. Iranian objectives may not be as militarily motivated, as they may be motivated to help facilitate an end to the Trump presidency through highlighting the recklessness that Iran was attacked by the United States and Israel. Given that the original US strategy was to decapitate the Iranian political leadership, such speculation on the part of the writer is not out of bounds.

The future of the Iranian war is centered upon renewed attacks from Israel and the United States. Iran is ready to step up retaliation if the nation’s leadership sees the purpose of it. Iran has followed a restrained, yet unconventional strategy so far. The Pentagon must factor in the reality that Iran does have surprises install should attacks resume once again.

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