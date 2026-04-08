IRAN RECEIVES 500 HWASONG -18 ICBMs from North Korea
Its now understandable why Trump wanted an urgent ceasefire
While hopes are rising for a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan, Iran has just received 500 Hwasong-18 ICBMs from North Korea.
It is claimed (according to sources close to the North Korean leadership) the Hwasong-18 ICBM, a solid fueled three stage intercontinental ballistic missile has the range of 15,000 kms with a warhead payload of 1,000-1,500 Kgs. This is an ICBM large enough to reach the United States from an altitude of 6,648 km.
The Hwasong-18 has been designed for a single nuclear warhead. The ICBM has been well tested in North Korea so is potentially fully operational.
This changes all US military calculations that continental United States is safe during a war with Iran.
Until this morning US President Donald Trump had been talking about eliminating the whole Persian culture off the Earth in a manner that it could not return. Trump was hinting at a nuclear option against Iran.
With the latest intelligence that Iran now possesses the Hwasong-18 from North Korea, Iran would now be capable of retaliating to any US apocalyptic strategy. These have been shipped in parts and were assembled in Iran in underground facilities.
Continuing the war is now placing Israel under existentialist threat.
Hwasong-18 is launched from a mobile unit.
It is now not unsurprising that Trump is urgently seeking an ‘off ramp’ for the conflict. Some of the terms like allowing Iran (and Oman) to continue collecting tolls from ships in the Strait of Hormuz would have been unthinkable just a day ago.
The US calamity in losing two US Air Force MC-130 Commando II special operations aircraft in the South of Isfahan Province in Iran has shown the US military just how formidable Iran forces are.
With Israel as a lose cannon it will be highly questionable how long the integrity of a ceasefire can last.
It has now become very clear what any non-nuclear nation must do when attacked or threatened by a nuclear power. This will change strategic thinking around the world.
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This is proven to be inaccurate. And it’s spread by rumor mongering channels.
This claim appears to be unverified and circulating primarily as sensational social media content, YouTube videos, and posts on platforms like Facebook/Threads, rather than confirmed intelligence or reporting from major outlets. It traces back to statements attributed to an Iranian journalist (who allegedly “saw it himself”) and Hossein Bagheri, head of a Pakistani think tank (Iqbal Think Tank), who described a secret road transfer of ~500 Hwasong-18 ICBMs via China and Russia corridors.5417 No credible Western or mainstream sources (e.g., Reuters, AP, BBC, or U.S. intelligence assessments referenced in outlets like Fox News or Jerusalem Post) have corroborated the delivery of 500 complete, operational Hwasong-18 systems.15
North Korea and Iran do have a long, documented history of missile cooperation—Pyongyang has supplied designs, components, and tech for shorter-range systems (Scud variants, No Dong/Shahab-3, Musudan derivatives, etc.), which Iran has reverse-engineered and used.16 But a transfer of 500 full Hwasong-18 ICBMs (North Korea’s newest solid-fuel, three-stage road-mobile system, ~26m long, ~55 tons, canister-launched on 9-axle TELs) would be orders of magnitude larger than anything previously reported. North Korea itself has conducted only a handful of Hwasong-18 tests since 2023 and maintains a very small operational ICBM inventory for its own deterrence. Producing and exporting 500 would strain its limited industrial base massively.
Why such a transfer would be extremely difficult to conceal from U.S. and Israeli intelligence
Even hypothetically, pulling this off secretly is implausible at this scale, given the monitoring in place:
• Sheer logistics and visibility: Each missile + launcher is a massive, heavy convoy piece. Moving 500 requires hundreds of specialized heavy transporters, fuel/support vehicles, and secure staging areas. Overland routing (Pyongyang → China → Russia → Iran, as some claims allege) crosses thousands of kilometers of well-surveilled territory. U.S. satellites (optical, infrared, synthetic aperture radar) provide near-constant coverage of North Korean facilities, Chinese/Russian rail/road networks, and Iranian border zones. Night movements or deception help with smaller shipments but not with this volume.
• Production and shipping bottlenecks: North Korea’s missile plants and ports (e.g., for sea shipments, which claims say were avoided due to U.S. naval presence) are under intense surveillance. Past transfers of missile parts have sometimes been interdicted or publicly flagged. Solid-fuel ICBMs like the Hwasong-18 are large and complex; they aren’t easily disguised as commercial cargo.
• Iranian-side activity: Deploying 500 ICBMs would demand new or expanded hardened silos, mobile basing sites, command infrastructure, crew training, and integration with nuclear (or conventional) warheads. Satellite imagery and signals intelligence would detect this construction and movement almost immediately. Iran’s existing missile force is already heavily watched.
• Allied intelligence networks: The U.S. and Israel share extensive HUMINT (human sources), SIGINT (electronic intercepts), and partner intel (e.g., from Gulf states, South Korea, Japan). North Korea-Iran arms ties have been tracked for decades; sudden large-scale ICBM transfers would trigger alerts, not go unnoticed.
• Strategic context: This claim surfaced amid the current U.S.-Iran tensions (with Pakistan pushing a two-week ceasefire proposal, Trump deadlines, and Strait of Hormuz issues). If true, it would represent the biggest proliferation event in decades—prompting immediate public U.S./Israeli statements, sanctions, or strikes. Instead, it’s stayed in fringe/clickbait channels.35
In short, it almost certainly didn’t happen without detection—the scale makes secrecy logistically and technically unrealistic. Smaller-scale tech transfers or components remain possible (and consistent with their history), but 500 ready-to-fire Hwasong-18s would be a game-changer that no one in Washington or Jerusalem would plausibly “miss.” The story seems designed more for deterrence/morale than reflecting a verified delivery. If new credible evidence emerges from official sources, that would change the picture, but right now it doesn’t hold up.