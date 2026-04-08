Share

While hopes are rising for a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan, Iran has just received 500 Hwasong-18 ICBMs from North Korea.

It is claimed (according to sources close to the North Korean leadership) the Hwasong-18 ICBM, a solid fueled three stage intercontinental ballistic missile has the range of 15,000 kms with a warhead payload of 1,000-1,500 Kgs. This is an ICBM large enough to reach the United States from an altitude of 6,648 km.

The Hwasong-18 has been designed for a single nuclear warhead. The ICBM has been well tested in North Korea so is potentially fully operational.

This changes all US military calculations that continental United States is safe during a war with Iran.

Until this morning US President Donald Trump had been talking about eliminating the whole Persian culture off the Earth in a manner that it could not return. Trump was hinting at a nuclear option against Iran.

With the latest intelligence that Iran now possesses the Hwasong-18 from North Korea, Iran would now be capable of retaliating to any US apocalyptic strategy. These have been shipped in parts and were assembled in Iran in underground facilities.

Continuing the war is now placing Israel under existentialist threat.

Hwasong-18 is launched from a mobile unit.

It is now not unsurprising that Trump is urgently seeking an ‘off ramp’ for the conflict. Some of the terms like allowing Iran (and Oman) to continue collecting tolls from ships in the Strait of Hormuz would have been unthinkable just a day ago.

The US calamity in losing two US Air Force MC-130 Commando II special operations aircraft in the South of Isfahan Province in Iran has shown the US military just how formidable Iran forces are.

With Israel as a lose cannon it will be highly questionable how long the integrity of a ceasefire can last.

It has now become very clear what any non-nuclear nation must do when attacked or threatened by a nuclear power. This will change strategic thinking around the world.

Your donations are vital to keep some independent journalism alive.

Just click here or goto https://buymeacoffee.com/murrayhunter

PayPal: @MurrayHunter733

Subscribe Below: