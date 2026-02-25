Share

As a charity, the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) enjoys generous tax exemptions and is generally exempt from Corporation Tax and Income Tax on most income and gains if it is used for charitable purposes.

Main tax exemptions and reliefs include income and gains on donations and legacies, which CMI does not have and grants, and investment income which is a small part of CMI declared income. Other reliefs include 80% mandatory business rates relief, full Stamp Duty exemption and Gift Aid tax reclaims.

The main source of revenue for CMI comes from the sale of certificates directly or indirectly through commercial franchises in the UK and increasingly overseas. CMI has around 140 franchises in around 39 countries outside of the United Kingdom.

This form of income from trading is only exempt if the profits come from the charity’s “primary purpose.” Commercial trading is only exempt if it is “Small Trading” below £80,000 for a charity of the size of CMI.

A separate company is needed for extensive non-primary trading to protect the parent charity’s tax status. CMI has two such companies, one in the UK and one overseas but most of its revenue is not directed through these for-profit enterprises.

Revenue not consistent with other annual report claims

The key concern is how much of CMI’s income is from the “primary purpose” of a charity or from commercial enterprises around the world?

The difficulty in assessing CMI income is that there are competing claims in various statutory and non-statutory disclosures including the Annual Report 2025, the Charity Commission data and their marketing materials.

According to public domain sources the CMI “Total Membership Community” has risen from around 70,000 when it was granted its Royal Charter in 2002/3 to more than 230,000 in 2024/25. While there has also been a rise in revenue from £12.5 million to £32.3 million in the same period, the average income per member has fallen from £180 to £140.

Data on the split between “Professional (Paying) Members” and “Learners & Students” is available for the last four years. Professional members account for around 35% and learners for the remaining 65%. Learner fees, associated with commercial training programmes offered by external training businesses, are slightly higher on average than professional member fees and so revenue from this source accounts for 68% of total revenue.

According to the CMI Annual Report 2025 the revenue from membership was £5.34 million but based on declared members and average fees it could be almost four times higher at £19.08 million.

Similarly, revenue from qualifications for leaners and students was reported at £26.54 million in the last Annual Report but could be as high as £40.50 million based on registrations and fees in the public domain.

In addition to this anomaly, CMI does not provide a breakdown of where the revenues come from in terms of teaching, selling certificates, “CMI Approved” centre franchise fees or other commercial contracts and activities.

There is also no breakdown of revenue from the United Kingdom versus revenue from overseas commercial franchises, which would not in principle be tax exempt. Based on our earlier estimates these could account for 20-40% of CMI income and in fact declared revenue has been 40.2% lower than potential revenue on average over the last four accounting years.

In total there is a potential gap of £79.23 million in revenue over the same period, with a potential gap of £27.28 million in the last financial year alone. The gap has also been rising from 30.9% to 45.8% over the same period. In other words there is potential under-reporting of revenue by CMI based on estimates of members, learners and fees.

Lifting the veil on CMI financials

There is an apparent difference between the revenue figures reported in CMI Annual Reports and the potential revenue based on the membership and learner numbers in the same reports and typical commercial fees for these services available in the public domain.

Where does the difference come from? Is it from margins given to franchisees and learning centres overseas? It is given as commission and fees to agents selling CMI-branded certificates and services? Are booked prices lower than the ticket prices charged on commercial terms by business enterprises selling CMI certificates? No doubt CMI has an explanation for this.

The business models used by CMI to achieve its growing revenues are not fully explained in the public domain and there is a lack of transparency in whether the revenue is for the “public purpose” as required under charity and tax law.

As a Royal Charity it seems appropriate that His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HRMC) should “lift the veil” on CMI activities, especially to determine whether revenue and expenditures meet the criteria for tax exemption, to clarify whether the CMI is paying its fair share of tax. Our research and observations will be provided to HMRC to assist in their investigations.