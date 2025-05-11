Share

The Federal Territories Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa just announced in Venice that Malaysia will join the Davos Baukultur Alliance, a global initiative under the World Economic Forum (WEF) that puts a focus on cultural values in urban development.

This is just one more step in the increase of influence of the WEF on Malaysian public policy. Over the last could of years, the Malaysian government has been relying more and more on WEF reports and studies in framing public policy. This has been partly to the exclusion of local Malaysian think tanks, which are now finding it difficult to survive, as government funding for consultancy is being channelled towards WEF affiliated entities.

Many government ministries are fully fledged members of the WEF today. Major Malaysian GLCs are also members. This includes the KWSP and Khazanah. Even utilities like Tenaga Nasional are WEF members.

A number of people in cabinet are WEF members. These include Minister for Trade Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz and the Finance Minister II Amir Hamzah Bin Azizan. Interestingly enough, both contenders for the position of PKR deputy president are card carrying members as well.

Just like New Zealand was under Jacinda Ardern and Canada under Mark Carney, Malaysia is clearly under the sphere is WEF influence today.

Towards 15-minute cities?

The Davos Baukultur Quality system is a precursor for the 15-minute city concept, that UK citizens are now fighting against. The Baukultur Quality system seeks to create urban areas where all essential needs are accessible within a 15-minute travel distance. The Baukultur system highlights more governance, using culture, sustainability and sense of place as justifications.

It would be good if Dr Zaliha upon her return to Malaysia would publicly rule out 15-minute cities for Malaysia.

