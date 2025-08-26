Share

Former MCA vice-president Ti Lian Ker could not have been more precise when he claimed that the DAP need not cooperate with the MCA because it has already become MCA 2.0.

In recent times, DAP leaders have made unsavoury remarks about the MCA. They have dismissed the idea of working with the MCA, suggesting that the DAP can thrive without them, even within the unity government.

Historically, the DAP carved out its political identity by contrasting itself with the MCA. While in opposition, the DAP condemned the MCA as immoral, spineless, and subservient to Umno. Yet, in a bizarre twist of political history, the very party that once derided the MCA has unconsciously adopted many of its features.

Today, as part of the unity government, the DAP increasingly resembles what it once despised. The label “MCA 2.0” did not come from outsiders but from an insider like Ti himself—an observation that must have taken no small amount of courage.

It took Chinese voters more than four decades to turn away from the MCA. But in less than two decades, the DAP has revealed a version of itself that mirrors the MCA. The difference is that while the MCA has always openly claimed to represent the Chinese community, the DAP projects itself as a multiracial party—though its core identity remains largely Chinese, only thinly camouflaged by the inclusion of Malays and Indians. In this sense, the MCA is at least honest about what it is.

The moment the DAP entered government, it abandoned some of its most sacred ideals: the vision of a Malaysian Malaysia, the fight for equal rights of non-Malays, its criticisms of Malay hegemony, and other principles central to a more democratic and equitable Malaysia. The pursuit of power, positions, and perks has come at the cost of its moral compass.

If Ti is right that the DAP has become MCA 2.0, then ironically, the MCA—though politically weakened—appears to be raising more meaningful national issues today than in the past.

Perhaps it is time to rethink whether the label “MCA 2.0” truly captures the DAP of today—or whether the party has morphed into something far more complex, and far less principled, than that.

