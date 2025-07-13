Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nordin Yunus's avatar
Nordin Yunus
3h

If you are anti-PH, you are shouting BN-Umno is riding on PH. If you are anti-BN, you are shouting PH-PKR is riding on BN.

Malaysians are being fooled by these bloggers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Murray Hunter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture