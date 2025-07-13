Share

It would be interesting to know who is running the country, the PH-led coalition led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim or by Umno leaders. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi might be the president of Umno and deputy prime minister, however, it is believed that he carries more power and influence in the administration of the country than Anwar. Anwar might be the prime minister and head of the coalition government, but in the real exercise of power, it is Umno that is calling the shots.

Umno might have slightly over 20 MPs, with some additional MPs from MCA and MIC, the number is far less to what is held by PKR and the DAP. Within the ruling coalition, the DAP has 40 parliamentary seats, but unfortunately the number of parliamentary seats held doesn’t correspond to its political strength. The party once vociferous defender of Chinese and Indian rights has succumbed to the dictates of Malay hegemonic politics. If the PH-led coalition collapses under its own weight, the DAP might be the sure loser.

Without the support of Umno, it is doubtful that the PH-led coalition would have come to power in 2022 with Anwar as the prime minister. Umno knowing this has exacted demands on the Madani government to the maximum to the extent promised reforms have been stalled, the judiciary considerably weakened and Umno leaders have gotten away from being charged in the court of law.

Most importantly, Umno is the Malay face of the Madani government, without this ethnic hegemonic front, there is hardly any legitimacy for the PH-led coalition to govern the country.

It is clear that Anwar having to please Umno has become a weak and indecisive prime minister. The promised reforms were stalled because of the obstacles placed by Umno. The weakening of the judiciary in the larger political interest of Umno has the potential to unseat Anwar from power. The plum ministerial posts are in the hands of Umno leaders. If Umno withdraws support to Anwar, the Madani government stands the chance of an ignominious collapse.

Anwar might give the impression that he is control of the administration of the country, but this is a mere facade to hide the forces that hold and exercise real political powers. The temporary rapprochement between Umno and the DAP is due to political convenience and political opportunism, but the minute Umno gains further political ascendancy, it would part ways with the DAP. There is no love lost between the two historical political enemies. Anwar being a weak character has allowed too much rope for Umno. It is definitely too late to pull back the rope.

Umno leaders are deluded into thinking that the party has the potential to rise to its former grandeur. A few recent by-elections wins are no guarantee that the hey day of Umno might be soon realised. As they say, the appearance of a swallow doesn’t mean the arrival of summer.

Anwar might have placed his false hope on Umno to support him for the rest of the electoral term and if possible pave the way for his transition in the second term. Unfortunately, whether Anwar realises it or not he is riding momentarily on the Umno tiger, it would not take much time to realise the consequences.

