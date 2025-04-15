Share

Photos and videos have become public of a group of UiTM students at the Dengkil campus parading around in KKK costumes, making threats and re-enacting rituals used before lynchings.

The Ku Klax Klan was founded in the United States during the 19th Century to promote white supremacy. The KKK was strongly antisemitic. The KKK promoted hate against Jews, Catholics and other related groups. The KKK blamed Jews for societal issues, such as control of trade and the financial systems. The KKK viewed Catholics as unwanted immigrants with foreign loyalties and moral corruption. The KKK boycotted Catholic businesses and communities.

Any student on the subject of the KKK would be aware of this side of the KKK.

The parade was defended as a social project, approved by the lecturers. At the time of writing, the Vice Chancellor of UiTM has said nothing. If it’s only a “cosplay” then it was intended to be a celebration.

Over the last decades, Ketuanan Melayu has developed a deep antisemitic aspect. This is evidence that students are being exposed to groups in history sharing a similar philosophy.

The reputation of UiTM as an institution of higher education has been gravely tarnished by this episode, if not locally, certainly abroad. There should be no place for teaching hate in any learning institution.

Subscribe Below: