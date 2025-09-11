Share

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) recently decided the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) would remain at 2.75% in their September 2025 Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. The OPR thus remains unchanged since the MPC decision to lower the OPR by 25 points in July.

The OPR was cut last July as a pre-emptive move to support economic growth. However, since the July MPC meeting there are clear signs the economy is slowing down faster than was seen last July. Additionally, stories of hardship in the community are rife, and the need to have the SARA RM 100 distribution policy measure by the government is a clear indication the government sees faltering consumer demand.

The order by the prime minister Anwar Ibrahim to halt ministerial travel overseas from September 10 is very telling. The official reason that the cabinet must prepare for the ASEAN meeting in Kuala Lumpur in October is a good cover story. With a deficit blown out to RM 92.8 billion, or RM 12.9 billion over the budget estimate indicates the government is trying to cut back on unnecessary spending.

This is only speculation on the writer’s part, the MPC may have been be very conscious the government must make another bond issue to finance government activities before the end of the year. A lower OPR, although benefitting many families and businesses in Malaysia that really need the relief took a back place to assist the government offer of another bond issue at a competitive rate in a very competitive bond market today.

From a comparative view, the current OPR in Thailand, set by the Bank of Thailand is 1.75%. In Singapore, there is an Overnight Rate Average (SORA). That currently stands at 1.64%. Relatively speaking, Malaysia has a much higher benchmark rate than its neighbors.

Malaysians need interest rate relief.

