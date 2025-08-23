FMT

The recent raid on a Falun Gong group exhibit at the National Monument by people purporting to be Chinese police raises the possibility there is most probably a “Chinese Overseas Police Station” operating in Malaysia. The Chinese police were accompanied by a driver and ‘tour guide’. This hints that the ‘underground police station’ might be disguised as a travel agency.

This raises the likelihood that the Peoples’ Republic of China police have set up a ‘police station’ termed “Overseas Chinese Service Centres” to monitor Chinese criminal elements abroad. These centres are opened by members of the Public Security Bureau (PSB) as branches of the PSB in Fujian China.

According to Newsweek back in 2022, there were 100 known PSBs in 50 countries, some of which are known by governments in their host countries, while other are clandestine operations. Its very likely a PSB has been established in Malaysia, based on the FMT report. If Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, and Vietnam already have confirmed PSBs in their countries, why would Malaysia be exempt?

As Malaysia is a refugee for Chinese criminals hidden within the diaspora in Malaysia, it would be common sense for the security Bureau to monitor PRU nationals in Malaysia. The Chinese authorities have already been cooperating with the Malaysian police with ponzi schemes in Penang. The case of MBI ponzi scheme must be seen in a new light, with Chinese police ‘on-the-ground’.

The Chinese foreign ministry denies that it operates police operations in other countries without the permission of the host country. Its important the Malaysian government make public the extent of “foreign law enforcement” operating on Malaysian territory. There are issues of sovereignty at stake if these operations are occurring without express permission of the Malaysian government.

