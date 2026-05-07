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With the YDPA on an official trip to Moscow and the prime minister at an ASEAN meeting in Cebu, the Philippines presently, the Selangor Sultan pushed hard down on not allowing any pig farming in Selangor.

Pig farming in Malaysia is much more than an economic issue. It carries nuances concerning Islam, since pork is haram. The issue has been festering in Selangor due to the intervention of the Sultan and Malay sentiments against pork.

Will the Sultan’s advice to the current Pakatan Harapan government composed of PKR, DAP, and Amanah, it became stuck between following the sentiments of the Sultan and needs for the non-Malay groups making up its support base.

Consequently, any pushback by the DAP is being seen as disrespectful to Royalty, a cornerstone of Malay culture, society and the Constitution. PAS in Selangor quickly took up the issue saying a ban on pig farming is respecting the will of Tuanku, which the Mainstream Malay population will support.

With the prime minister’s intervention with the Selangor Palace earlier this weak knocked back by the Sultan, there is both constitutional and political issues at stake. The important issue here is if Anwar pushes back on what the Sultan has said, he will be seen by the majority of the Malay community as being disrespectful to the monarchy. If Anwar doesn’t push back, the non-Malay support base may cease all support for him.

The pig issue has weakened Anwar Ibrahim after his request for a solution to the pig farming issue with the palace was rejected in such a public way. He may now be in an unwinnable position.

Worse still, with 40 seats in parliament, the DAP is in a catch-22 position.

From the constitutional point of view, the issues in Negeri Sembilan, and Johor there are now what could be legitimately called a need for a general election through the halls of power. However, any election in the near future would not be favorable to Pakatan Harapan.

The issues of the pig farming ban will not be able to be rationally discussed in Malaysia’s media due to press self-censorship. The issue will now take on the character of something haram that Malays wont fathom and respect for the monarchy, which is a winner in the Malay heartlands.

The pig issue has taken away all of Pakatan’s electoral cards, leaving it open for UMNO and PAS to be the two dominating political parties in the peninsula.

If an election is called then this will be the result of a hybrid-coup against PH. With Bersatu divided and Pakatan in a catch-22 situation, UMNO will come out very strong in Malay and even mixed seats from Perak to Johor.

Don’t listen to what is being said, just watch what is being done.

The coming resulting election will return power Malay based parties under a more powerful monarchy.

Things are still going on and the above is a likely scenario.