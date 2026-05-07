Is there a hybrid-coup going on in Malaysia?
With the YDPA on an official trip to Moscow and the prime minister at an ASEAN meeting in Cebu, the Philippines presently, the Selangor Sultan pushed hard down on not allowing any pig farming in Selangor.
Pig farming in Malaysia is much more than an economic issue. It carries nuances concerning Islam, since pork is haram. The issue has been festering in Selangor due to the intervention of the Sultan and Malay sentiments against pork.
Will the Sultan’s advice to the current Pakatan Harapan government composed of PKR, DAP, and Amanah, it became stuck between following the sentiments of the Sultan and needs for the non-Malay groups making up its support base.
Consequently, any pushback by the DAP is being seen as disrespectful to Royalty, a cornerstone of Malay culture, society and the Constitution. PAS in Selangor quickly took up the issue saying a ban on pig farming is respecting the will of Tuanku, which the Mainstream Malay population will support.
With the prime minister’s intervention with the Selangor Palace earlier this weak knocked back by the Sultan, there is both constitutional and political issues at stake. The important issue here is if Anwar pushes back on what the Sultan has said, he will be seen by the majority of the Malay community as being disrespectful to the monarchy. If Anwar doesn’t push back, the non-Malay support base may cease all support for him.
The pig issue has weakened Anwar Ibrahim after his request for a solution to the pig farming issue with the palace was rejected in such a public way. He may now be in an unwinnable position.
Worse still, with 40 seats in parliament, the DAP is in a catch-22 position.
From the constitutional point of view, the issues in Negeri Sembilan, and Johor there are now what could be legitimately called a need for a general election through the halls of power. However, any election in the near future would not be favorable to Pakatan Harapan.
The issues of the pig farming ban will not be able to be rationally discussed in Malaysia’s media due to press self-censorship. The issue will now take on the character of something haram that Malays wont fathom and respect for the monarchy, which is a winner in the Malay heartlands.
The pig issue has taken away all of Pakatan’s electoral cards, leaving it open for UMNO and PAS to be the two dominating political parties in the peninsula.
If an election is called then this will be the result of a hybrid-coup against PH. With Bersatu divided and Pakatan in a catch-22 situation, UMNO will come out very strong in Malay and even mixed seats from Perak to Johor.
Don’t listen to what is being said, just watch what is being done.
The coming resulting election will return power Malay based parties under a more powerful monarchy.
Things are still going on and the above is a likely scenario.
The Constitutional Dimensions of Tolerance and Transgression- A Pig Fight
In any polity governed by the rule of law, nearly every political contest ultimately reveals itself as constitutional, rooted in the foundational document that delineates legitimate authority, the boundaries of power, and the delicate equilibrium between majority rights and minority liberties. Malaysia is no exception. Its Constitution stands as both charter and covenant, tracing the legitimacy of governance to its provisions and unwritten conventions. Within this framework, few issues crystallize deeper cultural fault lines than the expansion of pork farming in areas accessible to the Muslim majority, and to Hindu communities, often conspicuously omitted from certain discourses for political convenience.
For Muslims and Hindus alike, the pig has long served as a potent symbol of ritual impurity, an emblem of the unclean and the profane across Abrahamic and Dharmic traditions. Contact with the animal or its products offends not merely on hygienic grounds, but on profound civilizational and religious ones. To politicize its husbandry in a Muslim-majority nation is therefore no mere regulatory dispute; it is an act freighted with cultural provocation.
The Perils of Provocation: Echoes of May 13
In the fraught aftermath of the 1969 general elections, deliberate attempts by elements within Chinese opposition-supporting communities to release pigs into a mosque on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur constituted a calculated act of desecration. This incendiary gesture, deploying the most potent symbol of ritual impurity in the Islamic faith, ignited passions that erupted into the cataclysmic violence Malaysians still solemnly commemorate as the May 13 incident. What followed was a tragic convulsion of bloodshed, loss, and national trauma that reshaped the country’s political landscape for generations.
Such historical memory serves as a grave admonition. The pig is not merely an animal in the cultural and religious consciousness of Malaysia’s Malay-Muslim majority; it embodies profound notions of uncleanliness and spiritual transgression, shared across Abrahamic traditions. To wield this symbol with indifference, or worse, with provocative intent, is to trample upon the sensitivities of the very community that has extended extraordinary constitutional tolerance and forbearance.
Patience has its limits. When a majority perceives its sacred spaces, religious dignity, and civilizational norms under sustained, gratuitous assault, simmering resentments can rapidly transcend political discourse and ignite primal defensive instincts. No responsible voice in Malaysia, regardless of ethnicity or creed, should court a repetition of that dark chapter. True statesmanship (as opposed to brinkmanship) demands reciprocity: the same sensitivity and restraint the Malays have long shown toward minority practices must be extended in return.
To ignore this is not liberalism; it is recklessness. The wounds of May 13 have healed but never fully faded. Those who toy with fire in pursuit of transient political advantage risk consuming the very social compact that sustains Malaysia’s plural society. Constitutional harmony cannot long survive deliberate cultural desecration.
Generosity Met with Resentment- A Chinese Staple.
One may view the persistence of pig farming through the lens of Malay-Muslim forbearance. At independence, Tunku Abdul Rahman’s administration extended extraordinary magnanimity to the largely stateless Chinese community, numbering over two million souls, granting them citizenship with a liberality that belied their documented involvement in the communist insurgency and external machinations aimed at destabilizing the nascent Malayan state.
This was no grudging concession but a deliberate embrace of pluralism, an act of humanitarian statesmanship intended to forge a multi-ethnic nation from disparate elements. Successive generations of Malays have continued this tradition of tolerance, permitting economic spheres and cultural practices that diverge sharply from their own sensitivities, including the rearing of pigs and the trade in alcohol.
Yet such forbearance has too often been misconstrued as weakness or entitlement. What was offered as a gift has been received as an irrevocable right. Rather than reciprocity, segments of the Chinese community, particularly through vehicles such as the DAP, have pursued patterns of political conduct perceived by many as systematically undermining Malay-led governments.
This dynamic gains sharper relief when viewed alongside external encouragement: support from quarters in Australia, the United States (via entities like the NED), and aligned local actors ranging from evangelical networks (and their local actors Hannah Yeoh) to self-styled constitutional purists.
The result is a recurring theater of regime-change politics, in which pork-related controversies become convenient instruments to portray Malay rulers and institutions as intolerant or archaic.
A Privilege, Not an Absolute Right
From another vantage, the issue transcends tolerance and enters the realm of asymmetric power. Pig farming and associated industries function, in practice, as de facto barriers, economic and social, limiting Malay participation in certain sectors while shielding Chinese-dominated enterprises from broader integration.
Malay Muslims, exercising considerable restraint, have overlooked parallel sensitivities around alcohol in the name of harmony. This generosity has not always elicited commensurate understanding or compromise from those who benefit most. Instead, the expansion of such activities near majority-Muslim populations risks becoming a subtle yet persistent form of cultural exclusion and economic gatekeeping.
Such maneuvers also serve a broader ideological purpose: to erode the moral authority of the traditional Malay rulers, particularly the Sultans, whose role as custodians of Malay custom and Islamic faith remains constitutionally enshrined.
By inflaming these tensions, certain opposition elements, garbed in the rhetoric of multiculturalism and reform (Hannah Yeoh the bible bashing Baju Kurung garbed wolf in sheeps clothing), seek to widen existing cleavages, positioning themselves as enlightened defenders of pluralism while advancing parochial interests.
The Wisdom of Distance
A pig, after all, remains a pig by any other name. There is ancient wisdom in the adage: never wrestle with a pig in the mud. You may prevail in strength, yet you will emerge soiled by the very filth you sought to confront.
For the Malays and their traditional rulers, the deeper imperative lies in safeguarding constitutional rights and cultural dignity without descending into the adversary’s chosen arena. What is at stake is not merely the regulation of livestock, but the preservation of a social compact founded on mutual respect rather than unilateral assertion. The parable of the Arab and the camel, who gradually claims the entire tent, serves as a timeless caution against incremental encroachments upon hospitality.
Malaysia’s future hinges not on the suppression of difference, but on the equitable recognition of it, where tolerance is reciprocated, privileges do not masquerade as rights, and no community’s sacred symbols are deployed as weapons against another. In this delicate balance rests the true test of its constitutional order.