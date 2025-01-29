Share

Last Saturday, US President Donald Trump floated the idea that large numbers of Gazans could take refuge in neighbouring Egypt, Jordan, and other Arab nations – potentially moving out enough of the population, just to clean out the ‘war torn’ area and create a clean new state.

This would potentially involve one of the largest mass logistical operations in history as Gaza still has about 1.5 million residents.

It’s reported that Egyptian leader Abdel-Fatah el-Sissi and Jordan’s King Abdallah have both rejected the idea. Such an idea has been a clear ‘red line’ for the Arab states, which view the mass migration of Palestinians as a potential existential threat upon their own respected nations. This could likely lead to the fall of Jordan’s King Abdullah and political instability in Cairo.

Trump referred to Gaza as a demolition site, where he just gave permission for the supply to the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) 2000ils bombs that the Biden administration had previously refused Israel. Such bombs would have the capacity to just flatten existing buildings in Gaza, along with those who live inside the buildings.

Trump said on Air Force One, he would like to get the Gazans an area where they can live without disruption and violence. Trump went on to say that Gaza had seen violence on a continual basis for hundreds of years.

Trump said he would like to see peace in the Middle East. Gaza has been run by a Hamas government since 2007, which has prevented any settlement with Israel of a two-state settlement with Israel. The removal of Gaza would simplify things.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) went into Gaza and systematically flattened major parts of the area after the October 7, 2023 raid into Israel led by the Al-Qassam brigades. This resulted in the killing of 1,300 people and taking of 236 hostages, including many foreigners.

In response, Israel blocked off Gaza, all electricity and water supply, going into Gaza with the IDF. There are claims that 46,000 Gazans have been killed in the action. Today, major parts of Gaza have been bulldozed and flattened by the IDF. This has left hundreds of thousands homeless. Some estimates state that about 70 percent of the Gaza’s Strips buildings have been either damaged or destroyed, since October 2023. Much of this destruction is to the north.

Gaza on 24th January 2025

The Gaza Strip is 41 kms long and between 6 and 12 kms wide, depending upon the place. The area involve is some 365 square Kms. Gaza is bordered by Egypt on the south-west and surrounded by Israel to the east and the north. Gaza lies along the coast of the Mediterranean Sea to the west.

The Gaza Strip was initially governed by the Palestinian Authority (PA), under the secular party Fatah, until its electoral defeat in 2006 by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas). Hamas has effectively governed Gaza independently of the Palestinian Authority situated in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Gaza with its own government and military, had become an estranged state, in its own right.

Gaza had been laid under siege by Israel for a number of years. The Israeli’s have restricted the flow of goods since the 1990s, with Egypt following suit. This has led to massive poverty, unemployment, and violence by Palestinians against Israel, who they saw as their captors.

Although much of Gaza has been levelled, there is still and extensive network of tunnels under what was once Gaza under the control of Hamas. This could be what the 2000 lbs bombs are required for.

The relocation of Palestinians out of Gaza to other areas is seen as a recipe to spread unrest and violence much further than the Gaza borders. Many nations who have taken Gazans in, have seen demonstrations, violence and even threats made to long time Jewish citizens in those countries.

Such a massive relocation won’t solve the problem for Israel, there is a generation of suffering Palestinians who have become hardened against a Zionist Israel and would vow for revenge, especially after being dislocated from where they see as their home. Any future political solution will be unlikely to solve this issue.

Gaza is a beautiful piece of real estate

United Nations human rights experts have already claimed that BlackRock and Wall St banks have been profiting from the war in Gaza. One could speculate who would be the beneficiaries of a massive re-development of Gaza. Netanyahu will be in Washington next week.

