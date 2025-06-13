Israel reported to be bombing Iranian nuclear sites.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Friday that the Israeli Air Force has conducted a “preemptive” strike in Iran.

Iranian media reported explosions in Tehran, as well as missile interceptions.

An emergency situation has been declared across Israel. “Following the State of Israel’s preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future,” Katz said.

The attack comes after weeks of simmering tensions following the collapse of renewed negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program. Multiple news outlets reported last month that Israel had discussed potential strikes on Iranian nuclear sites with the United States.

US President Donald Trump recently accused Tehran of “slow-walking” the negotiations and reiterated that his objective is the complete dismantlement of Iran’s nuclear program. Iran has denied pursuing nuclear weapons, maintaining that its nuclear activities are solely for civilian purposes.

Incoming ballistic missles to Tehran.

