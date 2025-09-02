Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawrence Teo's avatar
Lawrence Teo
32m

Sabah's political fragmentation isn't caused by the presence of non-Bornean parties. It's caused by political decisions that consistently fail to protect and preserve the rights and interests of Sabahans, a betrayal that has been perpetrated by both Peninsular and local parties. We should therefore look beyond a party's birthplace and instead focus on its actions and policies while in power.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert Loh's avatar
Robert Loh
5h

Unfortunately, the past has shown how Sabah leaders were easily corrupted to betray the interests of Sabahans.

My belief is that Sabah, like Singapore, should leave Malaysia and go on a new path alone or with Sarawak.

If legally possible, ban out of state political parties from operating in Sabah. That means parties from West Malaysia cannot operate in Sabah.

In addition, Sabahans must rise and throw out those Sabah leaders who choose to work with Malayan politicians and Malayan political parties.

Only patriotic Sabahans will fight for Sabah. Malayan politicians utter sweet nothings and make promises that will never be fulfilled as evidenced by the state the economy and people are in.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Murray Hunter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture