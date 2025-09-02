Share

Kota Kinabalu: The statement by former Chief Minister Salleh Said Keruak urging Sabahans not to let politics divide us is not only ironic but insulting. The truth is undeniable: the real source of division in Sabah has never been the people’s choice of parties — it is the intrusion, manipulation, and betrayal of West Malaysian–based coalitions that treat Sabah as a political colony.

Unity Cannot Be Built on Subservience

Salleh speaks of “unity” and “cooperation,” yet it was his own party — UMNO — that stormed into Sabah in the 1990s, toppled a democratically elected government, and tore apart communities for the sake of power. That was the true beginning of Sabah’s political disunity, and Salleh was part of it.

Today, the same cycle continues. PH, BN, and GRS — all proxies of West Malaysian coalitions — cut backroom deals in Putrajaya while Sabahans remain the poorest people in Malaysia despite living on oil, gas, timber, and fertile land.

True unity will never come from bowing to Kuala Lumpur’s dictates. Unity can only be built by restoring Sabah’s dignity under MA63, reclaiming the 40% net revenue entitlement, and building an economy where Sabahans are no longer beggars in their own land.

Divide and Rule — From Colony to Colony

Salleh warns against “division,” but what he hides is this: it is West Malaysian coalitions that profit from a divided Sabah.

This is the same colonial tactic of “divide and rule.” In the 1990s, UMNO imported Project IC, handing out blue ICs to illegal immigrants to dilute Sabah’s indigenous communities. That single act of demographic manipulation was the most destructive assault on Sabah’s unity, leaving wounds that remain open today.

Now, PH, BN, and GRS replicate the same playbook. They pit one Sabah party against another, install compliant leaders through defections, and reward betrayal with ministerial seats. This is not unity. This is political colonisation.

Economic Dependence is Political Dependence

How can Sabahans unite when our economy itself is shackled? Billions are taken annually from Sabah’s oil, gas, palm oil, and taxes — yet federal allocations to Sabah remain among the lowest in the country.

Putrajaya holds Sabah’s development funds hostage to secure loyalty. That is why Sabah’s schools are crumbling, our hospitals underfunded, our youth jobless — while Salleh dares to lecture us about “unity.”

Unity cannot exist when Sabahans remain second-class citizens in our own homeland.

Sabah’s Unity Is Already Strong

Let it be clear: Sabahans are not divided. We are united every day in our families, villages, and communities across Kadazan, Dusun, Murut, Rungus, Bajau, Suluk, and Chinese.

What divides us are not our people — but the political machines from Malaya who parachute their influence into Sabah, corrupt our leaders, and rob our wealth.

Warisan is proof that Sabah’s unity is alive and strong — a Sabah-based movement that represents all races and religions without bowing to Kuala Lumpur.

Independence Without Autonomy Is Hollow

As Malaysia marks its 68th National Day, Sabah must confront the painful truth: independence means nothing if Sabah remains a colony in all but name.

MA63 promised equality, autonomy, and partnership. What we received were broken promises, diluted rights, and betrayal after betrayal.

If Salleh truly values unity, then let him stand with Sabahans in demanding the return of our constitutional rights. Otherwise, his words are nothing more than empty propaganda to protect the status quo that keeps Sabah weak.

Our Stand

Sabahans are not divided. We are united in our demand for justice, fairness, and dignity.

The real enemy of unity is not Warisan. It is PH, BN, and GRS, the West Malaysian coalitions that thrive by keeping Sabah fragmented, poor, and dependent.

True strength will never come from propping up fragile, corrupt coalitions dictated by Putrajaya. It will come from building a Sabah-first movement that answers only to the people of Sabah.

Daniel John Jambun President

Change Advocate Movement Sabah (CAMOS)

Subscribe Below: