Share

Since I wrote about the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) selling unaccredited certificates with packed with degrees offered by 21 local universities in Malaysia, a lot has happened.

There is no evidence that CMI professional management certificates in Malaysia have been accredited by local authorities, which is required by Malaysian law. To the contrary, documentation from both the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE), and the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) states otherwise.

CMI has used diversionary tactics to deflect attention away from the crux of the matter. Have 7,000 students in Malaysia received a certificate from CMI with their degrees that is not accredited by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA)?

This is the crucial question that CMI has not answered over the past year, preferring to cover their tracks with court action against a journalist who alerted the public to the non-accredited certificates in the public interest.

Those who received these certificates issued by CMI were naïve victims, unaware of the certification issue.

The legal situation of the certificates was never explained by UNIRAZAK, International University of Malaya-Wales, Asia Pacific University, Asia e-University, Asia Metropolitan University (AMU), HELP University, Heriot Watt University Malaysia, IPK College, Kolej Universiti Poly-Tech MARA (KUPTM), Malaysia University of Science and Technology (MUST), Perdana University, Putra Business School, Saito University College, SIDMA College Sabah and Sarawak, Sunway University Business School, Taylor’s University, Universiti Malaysia Kelantan, Universiti Technology Mara (UiTM), Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UNITEN), Universiti Utara Malaysia, and Yes International College.

The writer urges CMI and the above universities to advise all publicly, the status of their certificates with the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA).

CMI needs to be transparent and not cover up the issue. CMI owes this to its customers, the local universities, and graduates who are the recipients of their certificates.

CMI sought to cover up rather than put up.

When investigating CMI, his reply from the upmarket London Lawyer Mishcon de Reya to the writer, which shows CMI had no interest in letting the public know the truth.

“Our client will not be responding to your litany of questions, which betray how misguided, inapplicable, and incorrect your position is. The CMI is confident that it has complied with all of its legal and regulatory duties.”

If CMI are so confident they have complied with all of the legal and regulatory issues in Malaysia, CMI must prove this for the satisfaction of all.

Has CMI breached its own Royal Charter?

CMI was granted a Royal Charter from the Late Queen Elizabeth The Second. Section 1.v. clearly states “To procure that, subject to the laws of the country concerned, the Institute be registered or recognised in any part of the world;” Any recognition must be subject to the laws of the country concerned and not just rely upon glossy copy on websites stating that CMI is internationally recognized.

It clearly appears that CMI has breached this charter with what the “charity” is doing in Malaysia. The failure to accredit their professional certificates within the countries they are operating is a breach of the Royal Charter. .

CMI’s Royal Charter specifically says that CMI can operate globally but must adhere to all the laws and regulations in other countries. CMI is using the same business model in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka. This could widen to become an Asia wide issue.

Original story below:

Subscribe Below: