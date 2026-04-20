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One of the major projects I worked on while I was director of the SME Unit at University Malaysia Perlis (Unimap) was the production of biodiesel from used cooking oil.

Our group at the time built a conversion tank system to convert used cooking oil into biodiesel. We focused on developing a system which could be used at community level. People would either bring used cooking oil to the conversion site or the conversion group would go around the community collecting the oil. We found that if a price was paid for the used cooking oil, more people would be prepared to keep it for our group.

This Slideshare document link attached discusses a pilot project to convert used cooking oil into biodiesel. It outlines the potential economics of purchasing used cooking oil and processing it into biodiesel, estimating that the total cost would be between RM1.30-2.30 per liter (Please remember these were all 2008 prices). It also estimates that a test run with 45 buses could generate between RM1.04-1.4 million in annual revenue. The business strategy proposed is to create a successful franchise business model to commercialize biodiesel production from used cooking oil on a national level. Key requirements include the ability to organize used oil collection and efficiently convert it to biodiesel.

Here is the Slideshare link below:

This project would be a great social entrepreneurship start-up venture today. As you can see from my slides, the project has been highly successful in Thailand, promoted by Prince of Songkla University (PSU) for a number of years now. We found the ROI is between 92-109% for a moderate financial outlay which depends upon scale (all the figures are in the Slideshare). Sample formulas, plant design and business plans are all in the presentation.

This is certainly a viable venture in today’s environment for any energetic group.

My car ran on it perfectly fine.

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