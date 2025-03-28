Share

The Minister of Federal Territories, Dr. Zaliha Mustafa, recently revealed that Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd, the owner of the land where the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliaman Hindu Temple stands, had initially considered legal action to evict the temple after more than a decade of unsuccessful negotiations with its committee.

However, on Zaliha’s advice, Jakel dropped the legal route and instead sought the intervention of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

It was Anwar’s high-handed political intervention—framing the temple as “illegal”—that ultimately coerced the temple committee into accepting relocation.

The temple will now be moved approximately 50 meters from its current location, clearing the way for the construction of the proposed Masjid Madani.

At the foundation-laying ceremony for the mosque, Anwar boasted that his government had successfully resolved the long-standing dispute through “moderation and understanding.”

However, the reality is far from the harmonious picture he painted. Anwar’s approach was simplistic and coercive, relying solely on legal technicalities rather than considering the historical and emotional significance of the 130-year-old temple.

Betrayal of Indian leadership

Anwar did not act alone. He was aided and abetted by Indian political sycophants within DAP, PKR, and MIC, who failed to stand up for their community.

MIC leaders, who later praised Anwar for his “amicable resolution” of the dispute, were in fact complicit in the temple’s forced relocation.

MIC, which once claimed to be the voice of the Indian community, did nothing to push for the temple land to be gazetted despite having representation within the Federal Territories Ministry.

Similarly, Indian elected representatives in the government—who should have opposed the relocation—chose silence over principle.

Their loyalty to Anwar was not based on moral or communal responsibility, but rather on power, positions, and perks.

Why Jakel abandoned legal action?

The question remains: why didn’t Jakel pursue legal action? Given that negotiations had dragged on for a decade, it is unlikely that the company was simply being “reasonable” or “understanding.”

If the case had gone to court, there was no guarantee that Jakel would have won. The temple’s alleged “illegal encroachment” likely predates the land’s acquisition by DBKL (Kuala Lumpur City Hall) and its subsequent sale to Jakel.

A court battle would have exposed the details of this land transaction, possibly raising uncomfortable legal and ethical questions.

Jakel likely realized that eviction via the courts was not as straightforward as it seemed. It is also unclear whether the decision to build a mosque on the land was Jakel’s original plan or if it emerged after discussions with Zaliha and a green light from Anwar.

Anwar’s political calculations

If the case had been adjudicated in court, and the decision had gone against the temple, Hindus might have grudgingly accepted the outcome—despite their deep disappointment.

However, instead of allowing due process, Anwar intervened politically, prioritizing majoritarian religious concerns over the rights of a minority community.

Despite his rhetoric of diversity and pluralism, Anwar’s actions in this case reveal a different reality—one where his primary concern is securing Malay-Muslim support for his political survival.

His intervention was not about justice or religious harmony; it was about consolidating power for a second term in office, regardless of the consequences for national unity.

March 27, 2025: A day of betrayal

March 27, 2025, will be remembered as the day Anwar betrayed the Indian community. His actions have set a dangerous precedent, signaling that political expediency trumps the rights of minority communities.

From this day forward, political engagement with the Indian community will never be the same. The trust that was once placed in leaders who claimed to represent Indian and Hindu interests has been shattered.

It is time for the Indian community to reassess its political alliances and demand genuine representation—one that is not subservient to the powers that be but willing to fight for their rightful place in the nation.

P. Ramasamy, Chairman, Urimai

March 28, 2025

