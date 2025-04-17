President Xi Jinping is a big enough person to let a mistake like the singing of a Taiwanese song to him at a dinner just pass. https://www.facebook.com/reel/

The omission of the crescent moon from the national flag—Jalur Gemilang—in a published image is undeniably a serious matter, regardless of the explanation offered by the Chinese-language dailies Sin Chew Jit Poh and Kwong Yit Poh.

While both newspapers have issued profuse apologies, citing a technical error by their staff, the matter has understandably drawn public attention and concern.

In the case of Kwong Yit Poh, it appears the crescent moon was present but obscured by another image—an oversight, but nonetheless significant.

Government agencies such as the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) are currently investigating the incident. As they should.

The omission of the crescent moon, a key symbol of our nation, its people, and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, must be treated with the gravity it deserves.

However, we must also approach this matter with balance and reason. While the error warrants scrutiny and possibly legal review, it is important not to jump to conclusions or suggest that the omission was a deliberate attempt to insult the nation or its leadership.

It is difficult to believe that two well-established newspapers with long-standing histories would intentionally exclude such an important symbol.

Reports indicate that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was visibly upset by the image, and understandably so. However, the newspapers in question have since removed the offensive image and taken steps to apologise sincerely.

Unfortunately, some political voices are calling for severe punitive measures, including internal investigations and even the potential shutdown of these publications. Such extreme reactions are unwarranted.

We live in a world increasingly driven by technology, and in such a fast-paced environment, human errors—though regrettable—do occur. What matters most is how these errors are handled. In this case, the mistakes were acknowledged, apologies were made, and corrective actions were taken.

If the mistake was unintentional, we should move forward by accepting the apologies in good faith. There is no benefit in entertaining extreme measures that could undermine press freedom or disrupt the media landscape unnecessarily.

Let good sense prevail.

Statement by P. Ramasamy

Chairman, Urimai

April 17, 2025

