MP for Tumpat, Mumtaz Md Nawi (PN)

Share

28th August 2025 | Kota Kinabalu

Jawi on ICs: A Misguided Idea that Divides Rather than Unites

We, the Borneo's Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo) and Sabah Sarawak Rights Australia New Zealand (SSRANZ), strongly reject the proposal by Tumpat MP Mumtaz Md Nawi (PAS) to integrate Jawi script into Malaysians’ identity cards, whether physical or digital.

This proposal is not about heritage or security — it is about imposing one community’s identity on a document that belongs to all Malaysians.

Rebutting the Four Claims

1. Legacy

Mumtaz argues that Jawi represents heritage. But Malaysia’s heritage is not confined to one script. Our true legacy is diversity — Rumi, Jawi, Chinese characters, Tamil, Iban, Dusun, Murut, and more. Choosing only Jawi elevates one heritage above all others, betraying the shared legacy of a multicultural Malaysia.

2. Synergy

She claims Jawi brings “synergy.” In truth, forcing a single identity marker creates division, not harmony. Real synergy comes from policies that unite citizens through fairness and inclusivity, not by privileging one culture over another.

3. Identity

She says Jawi should be part of national identity. We disagree. The national identity card already represents our citizenship. Adding Jawi reduces identity to a religious or ethnic symbol, contradicting the Constitution’s guarantee that all Malaysians share equal citizenship regardless of race or faith.

4. Security

She suggests Jawi enhances security. This is baseless. Security of the IC lies in biometric technology, data integrity, and robust enforcement — not in adding another script. Dragging “security” into this debate is nothing more than political gimmickry.

Identity Cards Must Reflect Shared Citizenship

The national identity card is a unifying symbol of citizenship. It must be free from religious or cultural impositions. Adding Jawi risks turning a neutral document into a marker of division.

Malaysia is a secular federation with Islam as the official religion of the Federation, but it is not an Islamic state. This is not our opinion — it is the clear position of the Federal Constitution and the Supreme Court in Che Omar bin Che Soh (1988). Identity cards must reflect this constitutional truth: every Malaysian, regardless of faith, language, or ethnicity, shares equal citizenship.

Misusing Singapore as a Bogus Comparison

Dragging Singapore into this debate is laughable. Singapore’s system is built on efficiency and meritocracy, not religious posturing. Mentioning “Batman Bin Superman in Jawi” as justification is not only unserious, it insults Malaysians’ intelligence.

Sabah and Sarawak’s Position Must Be Respected

When Sabah and Sarawak joined to form Malaysia in 1963, guarantees were made under the Malaysia Agreement (MA63) and the 20-Point Agreement. Point 1 clearly states: “There should be no State religion in North Borneo (Sabah).” Attempts to Islamise official documents or symbols violate the spirit of these agreements.

Sabah and Sarawak are multi-religious and multi-ethnic societies. Any attempt to monopolise national symbols by one group is a betrayal of the pluralism on which Malaysia was founded.

Real Priorities, Not Symbolism

Instead of playing politics with identity cards, MPs should focus on the real problems faced by Malaysians:

Rising cost of living and food insecurity

Poor public infrastructure in Sabah and Sarawak

Unequal distribution of resources and revenue

Youth unemployment and lack of opportunities

Sabahans and Sarawakians will not be distracted by cosmetic changes that do nothing to improve their lives.

We call on the federal government to reject this divisive idea. Jawi, Rumi, Chinese characters, Tamil script, or any other writing system all belong to Malaysia’s cultural heritage — but none should dominate the IC, a document of shared citizenship.

Malaysia’s strength lies in its diversity. Our leaders must uphold the Constitution and MA63, not undermine them with narrow, sectarian agendas.

Issued jointly by:

Daniel John Jambun President

Borneo's Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo)

Robert Pei

President

Sabah Sarawak Rights Australia New Zealand (SSRANZ)

Subscribe Below: