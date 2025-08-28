Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Gopal Raj Kumar
4h

Rebuttal to "Jawi on ICs: A Misguided Idea that Divides Rather than Unites" by Robert Pei, Daniel John Jambun & Ors

The Malay majority and the broader Nusantara heritage in Malaysia, strongly supports the proposal by Tumpat MP Mumtaz Md Nawi (PAS) to integrate Jawi script into Malaysians’ identity cards.

This is a rightful step toward reclaiming cultural heritage, enhancing national identity, and fostering unity under the banner of our shared history. Robert Pei, as president of Sabah Sarawak Rights Australia New Zealand (SSRANZ), speaks from afar in Australia, where he resides and benefits from a system dominated by English on official documents, from driver's licenses to bank cards, without complaint. Yet, he hypocritically decries Jawi, a script rooted in Malaysia's Islamic and Malay legacy, as divisive.

Pei, descendant of Chinese migrants who settled in Sarawak amid historical waves of migration to Borneo (including unauthorized movements that established Hakka-led entities like the Lanfang Republic in nearby West Kalimantan, sometimes romanticized as a "fifth Hakka province"), presumes to advocate for indigenous groups like the Ibans and Kadazans without their mandate.

These peoples, colonized by the British and often converted to Christianity during colonial rule, share deep genetic and cultural ties with Malays through Austronesian ("Malay") DNA that spans the Nusantara archipelago, including Sabah and Sarawak natives, Indonesians, Thais, and Cambodians. Collectively, this forms a massive regional majority, especially in Malaysia, where Malays and bumiputera represent over 60% of the population.

Pei's opposition reeks of selective outrage. Non-Malays, including Chinese and Indians, have long accepted English—a colonial imposition—on Malaysian documents and in daily life, adopting it eagerly under British oppression. In contrast, Jawi reflects the nationalist fervor of the Malay majority to recapture their proud unadulterrated past, much like how Arabic (from which Jawi derives) dominates official documents in Saudi Arabia and Gulf states, with English added only for commercial convenience. Why no complaints there?

Pei's anti-Malay stance ignores absurd double standards, such as the lack of opposition to Sikhs securing "Sikh" (a religion) as a racial category on identity documents in some contexts (there is no Sikh DNA), while non-Sikh Indians are labeled "Indian,". Yet Pei's cclass's criticism of Malays classifying Islamic converts as "Malay" despite no "Muslim DNA", yet Islam's role in national identity is constitutional.

Addressing Pei's Rebuttals to the Four Claims:

1. Legacy

Pei claims Jawi elevates one heritage above others, ignoring Malaysia's diversity. False-Jawi is not exclusionary but a core element of the Malay-Islamic legacy that underpins the nation's foundation. Malaysia's heritage includes Rumi, Chinese, Tamil, and indigenous scripts, but as the official script for Bahasa Melayu in certain contexts, Jawi honors the majority's roots without erasing others. In a multicultural federation, the majority's symbols naturally take precedence, just as English does in Australia where Pei lives comfortably. Elevating Jawi celebrates shared Nusantara ties, not betrayal.

2. Synergy

Pei argues Jawi creates division, not harmony. On the contrary, it fosters synergy by aligning official documents with the cultural comfort of the Malay majority, promoting inclusivity through shared national pride. Real division comes from foreign-influenced voices like Pei's, who amplify minority grievances while ignoring how non-Malays thrived under English dominance. Policies like this unite by affirming the Constitution's recognition of Islam as the federation's religion, without imposing faith.

3. Identity

Pei says adding Jawi reduces identity to a religious/ethnic symbol, contradicting equal citizenship. Nonsense-the IC already includes markers like "Islam" for Muslims to apply sharia, reflecting constitutional realities. Jawi enhances national identity by embedding a script Malays are comfortable with, much like Arabic in Saudi documents. Equal citizenship doesn't mean erasing majority symbols; it means minorities accept them as non-Malays did with English.

4. Security

Pei dismisses Jawi's security benefits as gimmickry. While biometrics are key, dual scripts (Rumi and Jawi) add a layer of verification against forgery, especially for names with cultural nuances. This isn't baseless-it's practical, akin to bilingual documents in multilingual societies for accuracy and authenticity.

Identity Cards Must Reflect Majority Heritage and Constitutional Realities;

The IC is a symbol of citizenship, but in a federation where Islam is official, neutrality doesn't mean stripping cultural elements. Malaysia is not purely secular; the Constitution affirms Islam's role, as clarified in Che Omar bin Che Soh (1988). Adding Jawi honors this without division, unlike Pei's portrayal.

Singapore Comparison is Apt, Not Laughable

Referencing Singapore highlights efficiency: their ICs include optional ethnic scripts (e.g., Chinese, Tamil, or Jawi equivalents) without uproar. "Batman Bin Superman in Jawi" humorously underscores that scripts adapt to modern needs without offense. Pei's dismissal insults those seeking practical heritage integration.

Sabah and Sarawak's Position: No Violation of MA63

MA63 guarantees no state religion in Sabah (Point 1), but Jawi on national ICs is a federal matter, not Islamization—it's cultural. Sabah and Sarawak's pluralism is respected, but as part of Malaysia, they share Nusantara DNA and history. Indigenous groups like Ibans and Kadazans, with British colonial legacies including Christian conversions, aren't "betrayed" by a script reflecting the majority's past. Pei, without local mandate, exploits MA63 for anti-Malay agendas.

Focus on Real Priorities, But Don't Dismiss Heritage

There can be common ground for addressing cost of living, infrastructure in Borneo, resource distribution, and unemployment. But cultural symbols like Jawi aren't distractions-they empower the majority to lead solutions with pride. Rejecting them undermines unity.

Malaysia's strength is its diversity under Malay-led federation. Leaders must uphold the Constitution and MA63 by embracing Jawi, not yielding to divisive voices like Pei's and Daniel John Jambun's, who comfortably critique from English-dominant Australia and a middle class Borneo.

© 2025 Murray Hunter
