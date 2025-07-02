Share

Last week, in a meeting in Jakarta between Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the two leaders agreed to jointly develop Blok Ambalat—an area of over 1,500 square kilometers in the Sulawesi Sea.

Sipadan and Ligitan Islands, located in or near this block, are under the sovereignty of Malaysia, as confirmed by the International Court of Justice in 2002. However, Blok Ambalat as a whole is still a disputed maritime zone with overlapping claims not only from Malaysia and Indonesia, possibly even from other Southeast Asian countries. Ambalat is very rich in oil and gas sources and has high economic and strategic value.

Given that its location is close to Sabah, Blok Ambalat has special importance to this state. Unlike the states in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak aren't just administrative units; they're equal partners in the Federation of Malaysia. Thus, Sabah has a legitimate and direct interest in any claim over the Ambalat region. If the sovereignty over the bloc is finally resolved in Malaysia's favour, Sabah could potentially benefit greatly from the exploitation of its original resources.

It is therefore very worrying that Sabah has not been involved in high-level discussions between Malaysia and Indonesia recently. Sabah's omission from area-related negotiations that directly affects its importance shows that Putrajaya continues to treat Sabah as merely a complement, not an equal partner in the federation. Despite repeatedly promising to return Sabah and Sarawak's constitutional rights, the Anwar administration seems to be acting the opposite.

This raises a fundamental question: If Blok Ambalat is still a disputed territory, how can Malaysia and Indonesia move forward with a mutual development agreement without first resolving the sovereignty issue?

Which should come first—sovereignty or development? Without a clear solution, this joint development program may end up affecting Malaysia's demands. In an effort like this, Indonesia—with greater military capability, strong regional influence, and growing economic strength—has a better chance to gain an advantage.

Some political powers in Jakarta may see this joint development initiative as a strategic shortcut to consolidating sovereignty claims over Blok Ambalat—avoiding international legislative channels such as the International Court of Justice that have taken years to resolve disputes.

If Malaysia continues without appropriate protective measures, it may find itself increasingly alienated from any meaningful claims against Ambalat. We cannot forget the situation involving the Thai Prime Minister who is accused of being too lenient with Cambodia on the border issue. Hopefully Anwar’s continued “group” approach—in the name of brotherhood and sharing of ethnic heritage—will not lead to the loss of yet another of Malaysia’s strategic asset.

Malaysia has already paid a high price for its failure to retain its sovereignty—the loss of Batu Puteh to Singapore in 2008, and then withdrew its appeal in shameful fashion in 2018. This country also continues to struggle with complicated claims over Sabah from the Sultanate of Sulu. We can't afford to make mistakes anymore.

In the case of Blok Ambalat, Malaysia must resist the temptation to pursue immediate economic rewards that could affect long-term sovereignty. The government should first solve the legislative status of the region before starting any joint development project.

Prime Minister Anwar owes an explanation to Sabah: Why is the issue of sovereignty over Ambalat set aside? Sabah has the right to have a say in matters that involve the integrity of the region and the future of its economy.

Once again, Malaysia is risking parking cars in front of horses. And history has repeatedly shown us how costly such a mistake is.

