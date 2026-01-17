Share

In the early hours of Saturday morning, former FMT journalist Rex Tan was arrested under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act and detained at Dang Wangi police headquarters and will be brought to a court for bail. He will either be given bail or remanded for a week under appalling conditions.

Last Monday December 12, Tan asked a question to ex-politician and now Youtube celebrity George Galloway after a public lecture he gave titled “Gaza Exposes the Complicity of International Actors”.

Tan referenced Han Suyin in his question, where his arguments shared the concerns of many Malaysians. George Gallaway, well known for his strong views on Gaza, closely aligned with prime minister Anwar Ibrahim basically threw Tan under the bus. Gallaway dismissed any institutionalized repression against Malaysian Chinese, qualifying this with his statement by saying he hasn’t been “all over Kuala Lumpur”. He went on to patronize the Chinese and say that Tan’s question was unfortunate and embarrassing.

Tan’s question led to an outcry who accused Tan of using words like “Apartheid” in his question, although this was not evident in recordings. Tan very quickly made a full apology saying he “genuinely and unequivocally apologize for the question I posed. I am deeply sorry for my poorly constructed question, my failure to take into account its relevance to the event, and for asking it without sufficient consideration of its sensitive nature. Most importantly, I severely regret my mention of the Chinese and Malay races, which could and should have been left out entirely.” Tan subsequently resigned from FMT

Tan’s arrest highlights the continued degradation of free speech in Malaysia today. Its obvious that the police action was at the direction of someone within the Anwar government, ether directly or through a police report made be an “agent”.

Many people will feel forced to keep their outrage to themselves in case they too are targeted. The DAP, a senior member of the Madani coalition has been silent on the issue to date, even though the party once staunchly campaigned for the abolition of the Sedition Act.

It was not Tan’s question that led to social disharmony. Not many people know about his comments until race-baiters used it to attack. Rex Tan’s arrest will most likely polarize society even more. We are already seeing many heated discussions in WhatsApp groups between those who want to suppress discussion for appeasement and those who are generally outraged by the arrest. Race hate is now running rampant through social media with no or little moderation.