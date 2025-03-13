Share

Comment: The question that still has to be answered is how much are Trump’s tariffs part of the ‘The art of negotiation’? Some countries have averted them through negotiation, others have not. How much are tariffs also a tool of vengeance? Just ask Australia. Perhaps the real problem here is the continued high spending and debt hanging over the economy, whilst its still growing. If the US economy is growing, spending should be drastically reduced to return to balanced budgeting. This leads to another issue - the last Keynesian economist left the room a long time ago.

US President Donald Trump’s trade policies could dent the country’s economic growth and raise the risk of a recession this year, JPMorgan has warned.

The investment bank’s chief global economist, Bruce Kasman, told reporters in Singapore on Wednesday there is about a 40% chance of a US recession in 2025. He cautioned that if Trump’s proposed reciprocal tariffs on key trading partners take effect in April, the risk could rise further and hurt the country’s appeal as a place for investment.



“Where we stand now is with a heightened concern about the US economy,” Kasman said, adding he had not yet adjusted any of his forecasts.

At the start of the year, Kasman initially estimated a 30% recession risk, but this has since risen to 40% and could exceed 50% if tariffs take full effect, he said.

JP Morgan currently forecasts the US economy to grow by 2% for 2025, but the projection has yet to be revised. Economists at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have lowered their growth projections to 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively, for this year.

Trump’s sweeping tariff measures have rattled US stock markets, as investors struggle to determine whether the levies are permanent or a negotiating tactic.

In February, Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on key trading partners in order to protect American interests. Last week, he raised tariffs on all imports from Mexico and Canada to 25% and doubled duties on all Chinese goods to 20%, before delaying some increases until April 2.

Trump has threatened to impose a global regime of reciprocal tariffs, warning that from April 2, every country will face the same levy it imposes on US goods.

A 25% tariff on imports of steel and aluminum took effect on Wednesday, and the EU and Canada responded with reciprocal tariffs.

When asked by Fox News in an interview that aired on Sunday whether the US was facing a recession, Trump said it was a transition period, adding, “We’re bringing wealth back to America.”

