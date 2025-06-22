Murray Hunter

Gopl Raj Kumar
3h

There could be nothing further from the truth about the Westminster Constitutional framework Malaysia and most other commonwealth, former British colonies inherited from the UK. This is an interesting illustration of how countries have been misled by the wrong conclusions of a student of politics, for there is no doubt about it that Montesquieu misunderstood the English Constitution.

The English Constitution certainly does not recognise the principle of the separation of powers and neither does Malysia.

The King (Agong) is a part of the legislature, the head of the judiciary and the supreme executive authority in the land. The Ministry which carries on the executive Government of the country in the name of the King are members of Parliament. There is, therefore, no separation between the executive and the legislature.

In the UK till 2005 the Lord Chancellor was the working head of the Judicature. He was also a member of the Cabinet. There was, therefore, no separation between the executive and the judiciary. Not only was there no separation between the three organs of the State, but there is no foundation for the statement that their authority is limited by the Constitution.

The simple fact is that there is no Constitution in the American sense of the word, which allocates the functions of the different organs of the State and delimits their authority. Under the English Constitution there is one supreme authority under the law, and that is Parliament.

If the functions of the executive and the judiciary are limited, it does not follow that the functions of Parliament are limited. It only means that Parliament has for the time being allotted certain functions to be discharged by certain bodies, in a certain manner.

The limitations of the judiciary and the executive do not result in consequential limitation. On the other hand as the limitations proceed from the authority of Parliament, Parliament retains the authority to widen them or to curtail them.

Whether or not Malaysia acknowledges the inherent supremacy of parliament and its powers as the supreme law making body, thats what it is always going to be.

The sacking of Tun Salleh Abbas (with proper authority and for good reason in 1988- for his involvement in politics whilst on the bench) did not cast a long dark shadow over Malaysia. It in fact shone a ray of sunshine into the very dark and unenlightened minds of Malaysia's entitled legal profession.

