The recent case of Zaimmudin Azlan, a humble balloon vendor from Jerantut, Pahang, who was allegedly roughed up by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) officers for selling balloons without a permit, raises serious concerns about the treatment of small traders in Malaysia.

The fact that he ended up in the hospital with a spinal injury over such a minor infraction is both troubling and unacceptable.

Reality of small vendors: Survival over bureaucracy

It is not that unlicensed vendors like Zaimmudin intentionally seek to break the law. More often than not, financial hardship and the need to support their families force them to operate without permits.

While regulations exist for a reason, enforcement must consider the broader socio-economic context.

If anything, DBKL should facilitate livelihood opportunities rather than resorting to force.

Ironically, while local small-time traders are harassed, foreign vendors operate freely in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, often without facing the same level of scrutiny.

This selective enforcement raises questions about fairness and priorities within the city’s governance.

Excessive force for minor offence

Selling balloons without a permit is, at worst, a regulatory offense—not a crime warranting physical assault. Why, then, did DBKL officers feel justified in allegedly using excessive force?

This case is not just about Zaimmudin; it is about a larger issue—the bureaucratic and mechanical way in which DBKL operates, often disregarding the struggles of ordinary people.

With the festive season around the corner, would it not be more reasonable for DBKL to provide temporary permits or designated spaces for vendors from out of town? Such a measure would allow them to earn an honest living without fear of persecution.

Question of governance

The Federal Territories Minister, Dr. Zaliha Mustafa, has shown little interest in addressing such “petty” matters, seemingly more preoccupied with corporate affairs.

If she could intervene in the Jakel Trading issue and broker discussions on the Masjid Madani project, why can’t she address the plight of struggling small traders?

Time and time the Federal Territories Minister, Dr. Zaliha Mustafa has shown a distinct lack of empathy towards the Rakyat in her portfolios.

Similarly, the newly appointed Mayor of Kuala Lumpur, Maimunah Mohd Sharif, though highly competent, is still new to the role.

It remains to be seen whether she will implement reforms to ensure fairer treatment of street vendors.

A system that punishes the weak but protects the powerful

Malaysia has long struggled with a justice system that appears to favor the rich and well-connected.

While small-time traders like Zaimmudin face the full force of the law for minor infractions, those involved in massive corruption scandals often go unpunished. This double standard erodes public trust in institutions.

If DBKL and other enforcement agencies continue to operate with impunity, public outrage will only grow.

Accountability, transparency, and a more humane approach to governance are urgently needed. If Minister Zaliha cannot ensure this, perhaps it is time for a leadership change.

Call for reform

The case of Zaimmudin Azlan should serve as a wake-up call. DBKL and similar agencies must be held accountable for their actions. Enforcement should be firm but fair, ensuring that regulations serve the people rather than oppressing them. Above all, small traders—who are merely trying to survive—deserve respect, not brutality.

P. Ramasamy

Chairman Urimai

Comment: More than two decades ago, I saw a poor vendor selling goreng pisang during the Asian Financial Crisis, being rounded up by enforcement officers from the DBKL, with his stall confiscated. That family suffered. Meanwhile just behind his stall, a Chinese coffee shop was allowed to operate in a housing area all nigh with rowdy drunk customers. There was no one to sweep away the broken beer bottles in the mornings. Corruption within the DBKL must be tackled urgently.

