Gopl Raj Kumar
2h

Teoh Beng Hock's death no longer stirs 'the national conscience'. Claims of Chinese-led, NED-funded regime change have faded under Trump’s policies. Miriam Mokhtar’s YouTube video raised facts in reply by yours truly and others debunking the myths around Teoh’s death after MACC interrogation. Those responses have neutralized Mokhtar's revival attempts.

P. Ramasamy’s alignment with chauvinistic Chinese groups seeking to destabilize Malaysia’s Malay-majority government is troubling. Why does he ignore Kugan, a Tamil car thief brutalized in police custody, beaten with chains, and left to die? Justice seems selective, dictated by economically dominant Chinese interests, with Tamils like Ramasamy and Ambiga as compliant allies.

Tamils in Malaysia are not the most marginalzed people in Malaysia because of Malay goverment policies. They are marginalized because individuals with the capacity and obligation to defend them go butt licking the Chinese. Thats P. Ramasamy for you.

