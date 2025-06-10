Share

The tragic death of Teoh Beng Hock remains a deep wound in the conscience of the nation—one that has yet to see justice or closure. Despite the passage of time and numerous calls for accountability, those responsible for his death have not been identified or prosecuted. This continued lack of action reflects a profound failure of the justice system.

What is more disheartening is the role—or lack thereof—played by the Democratic Action Party (DAP), which once championed Teoh’s case with fervor. Today, with 40 Members of Parliament and five ministers in the Cabinet, DAP is in a position of power. Yet, the party appears powerless—or unwilling—to push for a fresh, comprehensive investigation. Instead of holding the government accountable, DAP leaders now deflect responsibility, asking the Attorney General (AG) why justice remains elusive, as if they are still in the opposition.

It does not take a rocket scientist to see that Teoh’s death was not a mere accident. The public and Teoh’s family deserve more than silence and political convenience. That is why the family’s recent call for the resignation of DAP ministers should not be dismissed lightly. It reflects growing frustration over the party’s transformation from a fierce opposition force to a political entity seemingly more interested in survival than justice.

What is the difference between DAP in opposition and in government? If the answer is merely access to power without the courage to wield it for the people, then DAP risks becoming just another political party—one that has lost its fangs and forgotten its promises.

Teoh Beng Hock is gone, but his case must not be allowed to fade into obscurity. What happened to him could happen to any Malaysian. Until a proper, impartial investigation is conducted and those responsible are brought to justice, the case must remain alive in public consciousness. Only then can we claim that justice has not just been sought—but served.

Your donations are vital to keep some independent voices alive.

Just click here or goto https://buymeacoffee.com/murrayhunter

Subscribe Below: