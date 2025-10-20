Share

Dr Setev Shaaribuu has been trying to find the truth about his daughter’s brutal murder, since 2006.

On October 16, Judge Datuk Aliza Sulaiman in the Kuala Lumpur High Court granted leave for Dr Shaaribuu to bring an application for judicial review to the court. The High Court accepted his application to seek the conduct of a judicial review of the respondents -Inspector General of the PDRM, CID director, RMP, and the Attorney General of the Government of Malaysia in relation to their investigation 9or non-investigation) of Azilah’s statutory declaration/affidavit.

Specifically, the application seeks a declaration that the respondents’ decision not to inform Dr Shaariibuu of the status/outcome of the 2019 CID investigation into Azilah Hadri’s statutory declaration/affidavit is unlawful/unreasonable.

A mandamus order compelling the respondents to provide a detailed update seven days on the status/outcome of any investigation and if the investigation is still ongoing to complete it within one month. If the investigation is closed or has been marked ‘no further action’, provide the reasons for such a decision.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers did not object to the grant of leave. October 31 is set for case management.

This means the High Court has accepted there is at least an arguable case that the police and government may have failed to inform the victim’s father of the status of the investigations relating to Azilah’s statutory declaration/affidavit.

This doesn’t mean that the High Court has accepted that a full investigation should proceed, or that the allegations of Azilah’s statutory declaration/affidavit are proven. The decision simply allows the judicial review to go ahead. A successful judicial review may reopen the path into a further investigation into Azilah’s claims.

Azilah Hadri was the lead defendant in the high-profile trial for the 2006 murder of Mongolian model and translator Altantuya Shaariibuu. A former Chief Inspector in Malaysia’s police Special Action Unit (UTK), he was one of two officers convicted alongside Corporal Sirul Azhar Umar for the crime, which involved kidnapping, shooting, and blowing up Altantuya’s body with military-grade explosives in a jungle clearing near Shah Alam. The case gained international attention due to links to then-Deputy Prime Minister Najib Razak, as Azilah and Sirul were part of his security detail, and the victim had ties to a French submarine deal involving Najib’s portfolio. Political analyst Abdul Razak Baginda, a close associate of Najib, was charged with abetting the murder but acquitted in 2008. Sirul is currently in Australia on a “Protection Visa” and is prevented for making any public comments due to his visa stipulations. There has been no attempt by the Malaysian Government to seek Sirul’s extradition back to Malaysia to the Australian Government.

Azilah has maintained innocence, alleging in 2019 statutory declaration that he acted on orders from Najib and his aide-de-camp, Musa Safri, to eliminate Altantuya as a “foreign spy” harassing Baginda. These claims, tied to broader corruption scandals like the 1MDB case, remain unproven and unrebutted in his proceedings, fueling calls for further probes. No motive was officially established in the criminal trial. It is believed Azilah’s statutory declaration/affidavit has not been investigated.

This was just a small step in Dr Shaaribuu’s quest to find the real truth behind his daughter Altantuyaa’s death, which is being hindered by the administrative state.

