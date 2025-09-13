Share

The latest evictions of residents of Kampong Sungai Baru are just a symptom of a wide range of abuses carried out by unscrupulous developers nationwide. For far too long these developers have gotten away with murder.

In the recent Kampong Sungai Baru case, the retrospective use of the APT 1960 (Acquisition) Act was gazetted and implemented to make the owners lose their right of ownership. The land and titles for their houses became considered null and void. They were then considered squatters as their titles to the land was owned by the developer in the compulsory acquisition.

The APT (Acquisition) Act benefitted the developer and put the law on their side, not allowing the residents to fight the case via legal means. They were forced to accept the sum offered (RM 450sq) by the developer without any legal redress.

This allowed the law to consider the residents squatters, so the police could come in heavy handed and remove the residents from their homes.

Previously, Khalid Samad, the MP for Titiwangsa, brought the residents to meet prime minister Anwar Ibrahim at Parliament House, who agreed the price offered to the residents from the developer was too low, but did nothing. Federal Territories minister Zaliha Mustafa has clearly been on the side of the developers.

This is a good snapshot of what it will be like under the proposed Urban Redevelopment Act (URA). Be prepared to see a lot of people evicted from their homes, with the full weight of the law against them in the future. PKR is clearly the preferred party of the developers.

