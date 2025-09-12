Share

Comment: You will see a lot of this under the URA

Urimai, the United Rights of Malaysian Party, stands firmly with the residents of Kampung Sungei Baru in their struggle for an amicable and fair resolution to their long-standing desire to remain in their original homes.

Even before the judicial process was fully exhausted, the developer moved in with an ex parte court order to evict the remaining residents, backed by the police and other state agencies.

It is deeply unfortunate that the Dang Wangi police chief sustained injuries during the stand-off between the enforcement team and the residents. Yet, one cannot help but question why the police acted with such force when a softer and more humane approach would have sufficed.

Although the court order permitted eviction, why the developer brought in bulldozers to demolish homes remains unclear. Eviction does not necessarily mean destruction. This raises a legal question: did the eviction order actually authorize the tearing down of houses, or was this an overreach that residents’ lawyers should challenge?

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, instead of showing sympathy to the residents, chose to focus on the injuries suffered by the police chief, calling for strong action against the villagers. In his haste to appease the authorities, he overlooked the root cause: the fracas would not have occurred if the police had exercised compassion and restraint.

This, from a prime minister who claims to lead a “Madani” or caring government.

Nobody disputes that the land was sold to the developer, but surely the government should have insisted that residents be allowed to exhaust the full legal process before any eviction. Evictions need not be confrontational; they can be handled with dignity and humanity.

Instead, following the unfortunate injury to the police officer, the authorities pressed ahead with a determined and forceful clearance of the kampung.

PAS Information Chief Fadhli Shaari was correct in warning that the Kampung Sungei Baru eviction may be a grim forerunner of what awaits urban dwellers if the Urban Renewal Act (URA) is passed.

The URA, if legislated, would give federal and state governments extraordinary powers to empower developers, fundamentally reshaping urban landscapes. Ordinary house owners—especially the poor—would have little defence against the combined might of the state and developers.

What happened in Kampung Sungei Baru occurred before the URA came into force. One shudders to imagine what would unfold if such a law were already in place.

Subscribe Below: