Share

Summary of “Kangaroo Court Antics in the Adjudication of Stratified Property Matters in Malaysia” The article, penned by “The Godmother 008,” exposes systemic issues in Malaysia’s strata property management, alleging that deliberate legislative gaps, mafia-like management practices, and biased tribunal proceedings facilitate corruption, particularly money laundering. It builds on prior works highlighting mafia intervention in strata management, aiming to alert parcel owners to “red flags” signaling illicit activities in medium-range condominiums.

Legislative Gaps and Money Laundering



The Strata Management Act 2013 (SMA) lacks provisions granting parcel owners direct access to critical documents like invoices, contracts, or bank statements, despite court rulings (e.g., Hunza Parade Development Sdn. Bhd. v. Fong Chin Tuck [2010]) affirming their right to hold management bodies accountable. This opacity, contrasted with more transparent laws in jurisdictions like Western Australia, enables money laundering by concealing financial transactions. The article cites a 2019 IIUM Law Journal analysis by Jing Zhi Wong, noting that the SMA’s vague provisions on document access hinder transparency, potentially allowing management bodies to obscure illicit activities.

Mafia Tactics and Defamation Threats



Management corporations and committees, often backed by property developers, employ intimidation tactics, including defamation threats, to silence parcel owners questioning financial mismanagement. The article references cases like Govindaraji Rajaram & Ors v. Wong Chew Fatt & Ors [2017], where courts ruled that individual council members lack standing to sue for defamation, affirming owners’ rights to scrutiny. However, such threats often suppress debate, exploiting Malaysia’s “shadow of the law” culture to conceal dubious practices.

Kangaroo Court Antics at the Strata Management Tribunal (SMT)



The SMT is criticized as a “kangaroo court” due to inconsistent rulings, lack of written judgments, and suspected bias. Datuk Chang Kim Loong’s article in Edgeprop highlights the SMT’s failure to publish written reasons, violating the SMA’s mandate for reasoned awards and depriving owners of legal clarity. Examples include selective technical audits favoring mafia-managed condominiums and biased treatment, such as allowing some owners to call witnesses while denying others. Verbal abuse by management representatives goes unchecked, underscoring the tribunal’s lack of impartiality.

Legal and Equitable Protections



Despite legislative gaps, the Civil Law Act 1956 allows courts to apply English common law and equity principles, supporting parcel owners’ rights to access supplier invoices and demand transparent fee calculations. The article cites Hong Leong Equipment Sdn. Bhd. v. Liew Fook Chuan, emphasizing that denying reasons for decisions breaches natural justice. Non-compliance with the Companies Act 2016, requiring transparent accounting, further exposes management bodies to legal scrutiny.

Mafia-Style Management and Social Harms



The article details mafia-like practices, including extortionate maintenance fee hikes without owner consent, public shaming of defaulters, and inhumane treatment, such as locking lift access for an elderly resident in arrears. It contrasts Malaysia’s crude tactics with Singapore’s professional debt recovery methods. Allegations of child labor, human trafficking, and unqualified personnel managing complex strata calculations suggest systemic fraud, potentially linked to money laundering to offset developers’ construction costs.Proposed Solutions and Societal Impact

The author advocates for parcel owners to withhold excessive fees until transparent documentation is provided, citing legal precedents. It calls for SMT transparency through published decisions to foster public trust and reduce disputes. Broader societal issues, including corruption-driven inflation, human trafficking, and minority marginalization, are linked to mafia control, with Malaysia’s Tier 3 ranking on the US human trafficking watchlist underscoring the crisis. Poetic interludes and quotes from Nietzsche, Orwell, and Gandhi emphasize the need to resist tyrannical systems.

In conclusion, the article portrays Malaysia’s strata management as a corrupt ecosystem where legislative gaps, mafia tactics, and biased tribunals undermine parcel owners’ rights, urging transparency and equitable reforms to combat systemic fraud and restore justice.

Subscribe Below: