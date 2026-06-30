Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

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Gopal Raj Kumar
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His mother was a Nazi admirer something she acequired from her father and other members of that dysfunctional and hideous group of people that are referred to as the British Royals. He is at least a realist. His bald son and his supermarket check out girl who became his wife will attempt a revival of that notorious behaviour the royals have been associated with since time immemorial. Let the dying die and the dead bury the dead. Britain will change not because of him or Andrew but inspite of them.

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