Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

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Rich Samuel's avatar
Rich Samuel
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Great thought provoking piece… few thoughts to overlay…

1. the many events and interactions continuum and it influence on other systems both near and far in space (and possibly time) may be proportional to the energy concentration of the event… that is to say the merging of 2 black holes has larger far reaching influence than perhaps a solar storm…

2. Karma may be a human construct that paradigmically picks out positive and negative events in the future that reinforce judgement based on previous other events..

3. I still struggle to fit consciousness as an artefact of this system…

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