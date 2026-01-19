Share

At the UMNO General Assembly, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the president of UMNO and Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister, proposed a “grand collaboration” (”kolaborasi Agung”) among all Malay- and Muslim-based political parties in the country.

The key elements include:

To unite the struggles and shared interests of Malay-Islamic parties under a single, larger framework. Zahid emphasized setting aside political differences (”differing stripes”) for the sake of the Malays and Islam, consolidating their efforts and spirit without requiring any party to dissolve or merge identities.

Zahid described the Kolaborasi Agung as an informal or loose collaboration/umbrella grouping, not a formal coalition or revival of past arrangements like Muafakat Nasional (the earlier UMNO-PAS pact). Zahid explicitly stated it’s not Muafakat Nasional 2.0 and focuses on broader empowerment rather than nostalgia or old names.

Zahid gave an undertaking that any collaboration must not undermine or destabilize the current unity government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (which includes UMNO as a key partner). Zahid assured no “backdoor” maneuvers or government-toppling agenda, and he has informed Anwar of the plan.

According to Zahid, UMNO has received “courtships” or approaches from other parties (including quiet engagements with PAS and Bersatu). This formalizes acceptance of such outreach while UMNO remains committed to the unity government until the next general election (likely GE16). It hints at potential post-election realignments but prioritizes current stability.

If such an alliance does develop after the current parliament is dissolved, such a grouping could determine that nature of Malay and thus Malaysian politics for decades to come. This can also be seen as a clarion call to prime minister Anwar Ibrahim, that the current political status quo will drastically change after the next election, where effectively he may become a one-term prime minister.

All-encompassing Malay party coalitions have been attempted many times before, and always fallen apart. They espouse the ‘myth’ of Malay unity but the reality is different.

There is just too much lack of trust and suspicion between members of the political “old guard” to allow things to hold together.

Basically, Zahid’s call is really saying that its ‘everyone for themselves’ at the next election and lets aim for a Malay umbrella afterwards.

In theory, its very possible for the Malay-based parties to garner a simple and slim parliamentary majority of 112 seats in the coming general election. With the support of just one of two east Malaysian parties a majority could be achieved.

Zahid has claimed that talks have been held with Bersatu and PAS. One would expect with the idea coming from Zahid is that it is the intention of UMNO to lead. However, electoral results might make that very difficult if UMNO does not win many more seats than the 26 it holds in the current government. Support for UMNO is in decline. Who would be this ‘grand’ Malay leader is very uncertain with so many contenders under various scenarios present now in the political environment.

Under such a Kolaborasi Agung one would expect Pakatan Harapan to fare very badly. Both the DAP and PKR are very unpopular, and Amanah has no where to move. There is a possibility that a weakened PKR would go back to opposition with a smaller DAP presence in the 30 plus seat range.

This leaves the DAP open to enquires, corruption allegations with the possibility of lawfare being used against the DAP which has been silent over the last three years in government. The leadership of the DAP might be hit badly.

In terms of policy, any Kplaborasi Agung type government would not be very different from previous Barisan Nasional governments. In some areas it may even be more liberal than the current Madani administration.

The biggest takeaway from Zahid’s announcement is there will be no Madani government after the next election and there will be a new prime minister. Whether any real Kolaborasi Agung eventuates is unlikely. However, a major shift in current alliances should be expected. The DAP will be isolated and return to the lonely back benches of parliament. PKR will join them or reinvent itself into a Malay party to join any new government after the election.