1d

Not going to happen except when ketum is imbibed in the gallons, perhaps. Even in Palestine when faced with a mortal enemy in Israel, Fatah and Hamas went for each other’s throat given any lull of ceasefire. Even in majority of Western nations with migrants from different Muslim nations, their mosques hardly attract sects of different historic backgrounds. Eg Sunni vs Shi’ite.

What Java proposed is nothing more another political gimmick to buy time. My 2 sen

2d

It is imperative for the Malay community to coalesce into a singular, indomitable political entity, fortifying their destiny against the unyielding encroachments perpetrated by Chinese and Indian interests, as well as those ostensibly Westernized Malays ensnared by venality and the systemic corruption that has plagued governance from the pre-independence era onward.

The recent endeavor to subvert a duly elected administration through the infusion of foreign capital and patronage culminated in profound disillusionment for adherents of Bersih, the DAP, and allied pro-Western factions. This miscalculation inadvertently elevated Anwar Ibrahim to the premiership, where he has judiciously elevated the Malay-Muslim imperative to the zenith of national priorities.

Following generations ensconced beneath a constitution steeped in Protestant Christian ethos, hastily assembled and riddled with inherent deficiencies, the Malays have at last discerned the insidious forces that have long undermined their aspirations.

Should dissenters seek to decry this evolution, they would be better served directing their ire toward the incendiary machinations of Bersih, the Malaysian Bar Council, the Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4), and figures such as Hannah Yeoh, whose evangelical enclaves have persistently endeavored to proselytize Muslims into their doctrinal fold, though Yeoh has lately pursued legal recourse against accusations of such evangelistic pursuits.

Yet, in the contemporary Malaysian judiciary, one might procure a judicial fiat proclaiming the Earth's flatness, provided one enjoys the backing of entities like the National Endowment for Democracy or the Soros Foundation.

What Malaysia's anti-Malay opposition must now confront is the inexorable truth: they have architected this predicament, with Anwar ensconced at its core, and must now recline upon it. Anwar embodies the ramifications of their ill-conceived stratagems; the ascendancy of Malay and Islamic prerogatives signifies not calamity, but a recalibration of power dynamics toward equilibrium, an inexorable paradigm whose time has arrived.

