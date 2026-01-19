Kolaborasi Melayu will change the political nature of Malaysia
It may just be a dream
At the UMNO General Assembly, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the president of UMNO and Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister, proposed a “grand collaboration” (”kolaborasi Agung”) among all Malay- and Muslim-based political parties in the country.
The key elements include:
To unite the struggles and shared interests of Malay-Islamic parties under a single, larger framework. Zahid emphasized setting aside political differences (”differing stripes”) for the sake of the Malays and Islam, consolidating their efforts and spirit without requiring any party to dissolve or merge identities.
Zahid described the Kolaborasi Agung as an informal or loose collaboration/umbrella grouping, not a formal coalition or revival of past arrangements like Muafakat Nasional (the earlier UMNO-PAS pact). Zahid explicitly stated it’s not Muafakat Nasional 2.0 and focuses on broader empowerment rather than nostalgia or old names.
Zahid gave an undertaking that any collaboration must not undermine or destabilize the current unity government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (which includes UMNO as a key partner). Zahid assured no “backdoor” maneuvers or government-toppling agenda, and he has informed Anwar of the plan.
According to Zahid, UMNO has received “courtships” or approaches from other parties (including quiet engagements with PAS and Bersatu). This formalizes acceptance of such outreach while UMNO remains committed to the unity government until the next general election (likely GE16). It hints at potential post-election realignments but prioritizes current stability.
If such an alliance does develop after the current parliament is dissolved, such a grouping could determine that nature of Malay and thus Malaysian politics for decades to come. This can also be seen as a clarion call to prime minister Anwar Ibrahim, that the current political status quo will drastically change after the next election, where effectively he may become a one-term prime minister.
All-encompassing Malay party coalitions have been attempted many times before, and always fallen apart. They espouse the ‘myth’ of Malay unity but the reality is different.
There is just too much lack of trust and suspicion between members of the political “old guard” to allow things to hold together.
Basically, Zahid’s call is really saying that its ‘everyone for themselves’ at the next election and lets aim for a Malay umbrella afterwards.
In theory, its very possible for the Malay-based parties to garner a simple and slim parliamentary majority of 112 seats in the coming general election. With the support of just one of two east Malaysian parties a majority could be achieved.
Zahid has claimed that talks have been held with Bersatu and PAS. One would expect with the idea coming from Zahid is that it is the intention of UMNO to lead. However, electoral results might make that very difficult if UMNO does not win many more seats than the 26 it holds in the current government. Support for UMNO is in decline. Who would be this ‘grand’ Malay leader is very uncertain with so many contenders under various scenarios present now in the political environment.
Under such a Kolaborasi Agung one would expect Pakatan Harapan to fare very badly. Both the DAP and PKR are very unpopular, and Amanah has no where to move. There is a possibility that a weakened PKR would go back to opposition with a smaller DAP presence in the 30 plus seat range.
This leaves the DAP open to enquires, corruption allegations with the possibility of lawfare being used against the DAP which has been silent over the last three years in government. The leadership of the DAP might be hit badly.
In terms of policy, any Kplaborasi Agung type government would not be very different from previous Barisan Nasional governments. In some areas it may even be more liberal than the current Madani administration.
The biggest takeaway from Zahid’s announcement is there will be no Madani government after the next election and there will be a new prime minister. Whether any real Kolaborasi Agung eventuates is unlikely. However, a major shift in current alliances should be expected. The DAP will be isolated and return to the lonely back benches of parliament. PKR will join them or reinvent itself into a Malay party to join any new government after the election.
Not going to happen except when ketum is imbibed in the gallons, perhaps. Even in Palestine when faced with a mortal enemy in Israel, Fatah and Hamas went for each other’s throat given any lull of ceasefire. Even in majority of Western nations with migrants from different Muslim nations, their mosques hardly attract sects of different historic backgrounds. Eg Sunni vs Shi’ite.
What Java proposed is nothing more another political gimmick to buy time. My 2 sen
It is imperative for the Malay community to coalesce into a singular, indomitable political entity, fortifying their destiny against the unyielding encroachments perpetrated by Chinese and Indian interests, as well as those ostensibly Westernized Malays ensnared by venality and the systemic corruption that has plagued governance from the pre-independence era onward.
The recent endeavor to subvert a duly elected administration through the infusion of foreign capital and patronage culminated in profound disillusionment for adherents of Bersih, the DAP, and allied pro-Western factions. This miscalculation inadvertently elevated Anwar Ibrahim to the premiership, where he has judiciously elevated the Malay-Muslim imperative to the zenith of national priorities.
Following generations ensconced beneath a constitution steeped in Protestant Christian ethos, hastily assembled and riddled with inherent deficiencies, the Malays have at last discerned the insidious forces that have long undermined their aspirations.
Should dissenters seek to decry this evolution, they would be better served directing their ire toward the incendiary machinations of Bersih, the Malaysian Bar Council, the Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4), and figures such as Hannah Yeoh, whose evangelical enclaves have persistently endeavored to proselytize Muslims into their doctrinal fold, though Yeoh has lately pursued legal recourse against accusations of such evangelistic pursuits.
Yet, in the contemporary Malaysian judiciary, one might procure a judicial fiat proclaiming the Earth's flatness, provided one enjoys the backing of entities like the National Endowment for Democracy or the Soros Foundation.
What Malaysia's anti-Malay opposition must now confront is the inexorable truth: they have architected this predicament, with Anwar ensconced at its core, and must now recline upon it. Anwar embodies the ramifications of their ill-conceived stratagems; the ascendancy of Malay and Islamic prerogatives signifies not calamity, but a recalibration of power dynamics toward equilibrium, an inexorable paradigm whose time has arrived.