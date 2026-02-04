Share

Kuala Lumpur is one of the few major cities of the world where residents, or elected councils don’t elect their mayors. Kuala Lumpur joins the ranks of Beijing, Tehran, Minsk, Algiers, and Phnom Penh where mayors are appointed by authorities outside the city councils or local government.

Most, if not all great cities outside the list above either elect their mayors through city council or by direct popular voting. Former Kuala Lumpur’s mayors include Tan Sri Yaacob Abdul Latiff (1972–1981), Tan Sri Elyas Omar (1980–1992), and more recent ones such as Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah (2020–2023), Datuk Seri Kamarulzaman Mat Salleh (2023–2024), and Dato’ Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif (2024–2025) have all been appointed by the Federal Government.

Most mayors come into the job as administrators rather than visionaries who want to transform Kuala Lumpur. Perhaps the most visionary mayor was Elyas Omar who presided over Malaysia’s economic boom under Vision 2020 during the Mahathir era. Recently appointed Kuala Lumpur mayor Fadlun Mak Ujud is a technocrat who advanced Putrajaya’s Smart City Blueprint and Green Transformation plan, which is government policy today.

Contrast this with names like Michael Bloomberg (New York 2002-2013), Anne Hidalgo (Paris since 2014), and Naheed Nenshi (Calgary 2010-2021). These elected mayors had visions and transformed their cities in their own respective ways.

Some elected mayors became great national politicians after their mayoral terms. These include Grover Cleveland (Mayor of Buffalo New York 18820, Calvin Coolidge (Mayor of Northampton Massachusetts 1910-1911), Jacques Chirac (Mayor of Paris 1977-1995), and Boris Johnson (Mayor of London 2008-2016).

Mayoral elections can attract visionaries who sometimes grow to become national leaders. They influence the ‘spirit’ of their cities and grow into national leadership with experience. Good mayors who feel directly accountable to their citizens are assets. Mayors who are appointed to just manage often incubate corrupt cultures due to patriarchy, patronage and lack of transparency.

Chadchart Sittipunt , Governor (Mayor) of Bangkok, assumed office in 2022, following a popular landslide victory. As an independent politician, he leads the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) with a focus on improving quality of life, sustainability, and digitalizing public services. Over the weekends he is out with the people in a high-profile manner, creating a sense of pride in the city and what it stands for. The politics of Bangkok through direct mayoral elections has become separated from the national political scene. When people vote for a mayor, they vote on city issues.

Local elections in Malaysia were suspended back in 1965. This has taken away direct local accountability, and allowed a string of technocrats to run Kuala Lumpur. Federal Territories minister Hannah Yeow has brought up the idea of direct elections for the position of Kuala Lumpur mayor. This is perhaps the most important reform mentioned during the life of the current Madani government so far. Unfortunately, her calls for a feasibility are being criticized by conservative quarters. This would prevent Kuala Lumpur from turning from a major city into one of the great cities of the world.

Direct mayoral elections would free up accountability, enhance Malaysia’s democracy, and become a proving ground for future national leaders. However, there is a strong possibility her calls will be shutdown.